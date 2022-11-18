Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ducati presents the 2023 Apparel collection: style, comfort and safety to live your passion.

Ducati presents its new 2023 clothing collection to the public: a complete and extensive range of products designed to meet the needs of all motorcycle enthusiasts.

The garments proposed by the Ducati 2023 Apparel line are conceived and designed to make the experience riding the models in the Ducati range, in particular the new ones introduced during the Ducati World Première web series, even more pleasant. Furthermore, the line also contains various garments for those who want to live their passion for Ducati in their daily life and support the MotoGP and Superbike World Champion Teams on every occasion.

The collection includes technical garments, produced and developed with safety and performance as key elements. The aesthetics have been studied and enhanced by the collaboration between Aldo Drudi and the Centro Stile Ducati and the products are made together with the best companies in the sector, with high quality materials that guarantee great protection. Furthermore, for the first time, the entire Ducati Corse line is offered with a common graphic theme which recalls the three shades of red on the MotoGP livery.

The Ducati Performance Wear clothing collection adapts perfectly to the increasingly wide range of Ducati models and is divided by intended use into the Racing lines dedicated to track riding, Sport for road riding, Touring for travelling and Urban to move around the city without compromising between protection and style.

The main change for the Racing line is the renewal of the iconic Ducati Corse C6 suit , the top product for the motorcyclist who loves performance on the track. Made of soft full-grain leather, this suit has thermoformed composite protectors on the shoulders, elbows and knees, which are matched by soft protectors on the hips and coccyx to increase the level of protection. The steel plates on the knees, shoulders and elbows promote sliding in the event of an impact and provide additional safety for the rider. The sliders on the knees and elbows are replaceable and the torso is designed to accommodate the new Company 3 Wave back protector. To ensure maximum freedom of movement while riding, the suit integrates a Tri-axial elastic insert on the back. Ducati Corse C6 is also equipped with large, perforated areas that allow air to circulate inside the garment in order to improve the rider’s thermal comfort.

The Ducati Corse C6 suit is among the garments offered by the Bologna-based company in the exclusive Ducati SuMisura programme, which offers Ducatisti the possibility of personalising their suits both in terms of graphic design and according to their own physical conformation. In this project, even the two-piece suits have been renewed with new graphics. The Ducati Corse D-Air C2 suit, on the other hand, will be available for the first time outside the Ducati SuMisura project in all standard sizes. Further information on the programme can be found at this link.

Still for track use, Ducati has also renewed the top-of-the-range Ducati Corse V6 helmet , which stands out thanks to the unmistakable graphics created by Drudi Performance, inspired by the MotoGP livery. The outer shell of the helmet is made of composite fibres and is designed to add rigidity to the resin and be more resistant in the event of a fall. The “Peripherally Belted SNC” protective band wraps around the upper area of ​​the shell, further increasing its internal rigidity. Another important feature of this helmet is the good ventilation, which helps to lower the temperature, significantly increasing comfort. The Ducati Corse V6 helmet, like all Ducati by Arai helmets, has a 5-year guarantee.

Inside the Sport line, we have one of the most interesting new models of the 2023 collection, namely the Fighter C2 jacket . Produced by Dainese exclusively for Ducati, this comfortable and light jacket is made of soft first-grain leather combined with large areas of stretch technical fabric. This mix gives the garment a snug and comfortable fitting at the same time. Safety is guaranteed by thermoformed composite protectors, aluminium shoulder plates and provision for inserting a back protector. Further details to enhance rider’s comfort are: the air vents on the chest and back, the zip fastening to the trousers, the adjustable waist width, the Tech Frame fixed lining and a waterproof internal pocket.

In the Touring line, the most important novelty is the Strada C5 jacket-trousers set , available in both men’s and women’s versions, providing excellent safety and comfort. Produced by Dainese and designed by Aldo Drudi exclusively for Ducati, the Strada C5 outfit is waterproof: warm or ventilated according to needs, thanks to the modular solutions and high-performance materials with which it is equipped. The change from the previous version is the use of a different mix of slightly elasticated, comfortable fabrics with great resistance to abrasion and tearing. Two other functional layers are added to the mix of the set: the removable GORE-TEX ® membrane and the Primaloft Active Silver down jacket, which can also be used separately.

The Strada C5 jacket-trousers set can be combined with the corresponding gloves , which have also been renewed with specific focus on comfort, practicality and safety. These gloves are extremely functional, thanks to a visor wiper insert for cleaning the helmet visor even on the move and the touch-screen compatible thumb and index fingertips for using the phone in complete freedom and safety.

As for the Urban line, Ducati presents the Company C4 jacket and the C3 outdoor thermal jacket. The first garment is produced by Dainese exclusively for the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer and is made of soft leather with very thin and light Pro-Armor protectors, which guarantee a high impact energy absorption and distribution capacity and a high protection in the event of a fall or slide. The second new model is an extremely versatile jacket with a particular design, which reinterprets the iconic Ducati red in a darker variant in the sleeve area.

Lastly, Ducati offers a wide Lifestyle range, with which to express one’s passion every day and wear the colours of the Champions of the World. Ducati and Ducati Corse branded sweatshirts and t-shirts are perfect for cheering on and supporting the Ducati Teams in MotoGP and Superbike.

The new Ducati Apparel products are available at the dealership network and on the Ducati Shop.

