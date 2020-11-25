Ducati presents the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

The Ducati World Première web series arrives at its fourth episode, during which the Bologna motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the new Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

To be made in a limited and numbered edition of 630 units, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is born from the collaboration between two prestigious brands that have their roots in the Motor Valley, the Emilia-Romagna land within which can be found many of the sportiest and most desired car and motorcycle companies in the world.

Unconventional, unique, absolutely unmistakable: the Diavel 1260 is the model of the Ducati range that amazes enthusiasts everywhere for its personality, its naked sports road behaviour, its thoroughbred sports engine and its design.

To carry out this project, Ducati designers chose to be inspired by the Siàn FKP 37, the most prestigious car ever made by Lamborghini: available in only 63 units, each of which personalized to specific customer requests, it is a masterpiece of exclusivity, design and innovation. It is inspired by the Countach, has razor-sharp lines, aerodynamic elegance and an unmistakable silhouette. Producing combined thermal and electric power of 819 hp (602 kW), the Siàn FKP 37 is the most powerful Lamborghini ever produced.

“In creating a Diavel inspired by the Siàn, we are celebrating the values ​​we share with Lamborghini: we are Italian, we are sporty, and design is a distinctive element for our creations,” says Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati. “The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was designed using the same stylistic language that distinguishes the super sports car, so we have redesigned the elements that most characterize the Diavel. For example, the rims, which are a fundamental component for a motorcycle like this, are forged and immediately bring the bike close to the car. The entire bodywork was made of carbon fibre, a precious and light material. The result is a bike with a great stage presence, a true collector’s item from the point of view of style and a 100% Diavel in riding.”

“We are convinced that our design is strong and one of the most recognizable in the automotive sector,” says Mitja Borkert, Head of Design of Automobili Lamborghini. “The unique silhouette, clean but extremely distinguished, defines the base of our design language. Our visionary design approach allows us to transfer our DNA to other products: this was achieved through strong teamwork, sharing our style and the advantage of being two brands inspired by the same values and a commitment to ‘fun to drive’.”

The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is the result of the joint work between the Centro Stile Ducati and the Centro Stile Lamborghini. It was conceived by transferring the basic components of the design of the Siàn FKP 37 to the motorcycle world and redesigning the parts that most characterize the Diavel. First of all, the forged wheels, light and with a new design, but also the air intakes and radiator covers, made of carbon fibre and designed by superimposing floating elements onto the main structure.

The livery of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was achieved by using exactly the same paints as those on the Siàn FKP 37, with the bodywork characterized by the “Gea Green” colour, while the frame, the seat tail and the forged rims are embellished with the use of “Electrum Gold” colour. There is also a touch of “Ducati Red” recalled by the colouring of the Brembo M50 radial mount brake calipers.

Other important identifying elements of Lamborghini design are the hexagon and the “Y” motif. This special version of the Diavel pays homage to the former in the shape of the exhaust and the latter thanks to the aesthetic details created on the seat.

The details of the bike that the Centro Stile Ducati has redesigned for this specific project are all made of carbon fibre. In addition to the aforementioned radiator covers and air intakes, the silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame are also made of carbon.

The presence of 63 stands out on the livery, an important number for the Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer, which was founded in 1963. From this number, precisely, we obtain the 630 units that will be produced of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, each of which will bear the serial number on an aluminium plate applied to the frame.

For the owners of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini it will be possible to purchase an exclusive helmet with special graphics coordinated with the bike, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati.

The beating heart of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is the 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT with variable timing. This Euro 5 homologated engine is capable of delivering 162 hp (119 kW) at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm (13,2 kgm) at 7,500 rpm with a flat torque curve right from medium-low revs, which guarantees a vigorous and energetic response at all times.

Some of the key features of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini are the typical “power cruiser” riding position and ergonomics of the Diavel model, along with the exposed tubular steel trellis frame, the 240 mm wide rear tyre, the single-sided aluminium swingarm and the fully adjustable Öhlins suspensions at the front and rear. The chassis guarantees high levels of handling and lean angles, but also an excellent level of comfort. Forged wheels and carbon fibre components allow the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini to have a dry weight of only 220 kg.

Sophisticated electronics ensure both high-level performance and maximum safety. Bosch’s 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) platform is able to instantly detect the speed and acceleration of the motorcycle and allows the operation of many of the control devices fitted to the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. The electronic package includes Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC), Ducati Power Launch EVO (DPL) and Cruise Control.

The attention to detail applied to this model can be seen right from the start-up phase, when the logos of the two brands appear on the dashboard with the TFT screen, accompanied by the silhouette of the Diavel Lamborghini.

The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini joins the Diavel 1260 range, which for 2021 will see all its models obtain Euro 5 approval, in the countries that adopt this legislation. The Diavel 1260, in Dark Stealth colour, and the 1260 S, available in red and black, with the new homologation are already available in Ducati dealers, while the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will be from the end of December.

The complete press kit of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is available on Ducati Media House. On Ducati.com it is possible to view the presentation episode of the bike which is also available on the Ducati YouTube channel for embed.

The last appointment with the Ducati World Première is Wednesday 2 December at 7.00 pm on Ducati.com.

#DWP2021 #DucatiLamborghini #Diavel1260Lamborghini #TheShapeOfStyle

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



