Ducati presents the new beach collection for the 2021 summer season, consisting of a series of garments and accessories created by the Bologna-based manufacturer for all Ducatisti who, even in the hottest season of the year, do not want to give up wearing and showing off the colours of their passion.

Among the new garments that enrich the Ducati swimwear line for the summer there are two practical swimming costumes in the classic Ducati Corse colours: the Race swim shorts, made of polyester to guarantee breathability and drying speed, are aesthetically enhanced by the presence of the Ducati Corse logo digitally printed on the side insert and the Ducati patch in pvc; the Race classic triangle bikini , made of polyamide and elastane, is extremely comfortable and is equipped with the inevitable straps for greater adaptability in size both in the upper and lower part.

Completing the beach kit, some accessories useful for different times of the day on the beach have also been included in the collection. The unisex Ducati Corse Race flip-flops manage to combine comfort and aesthetics in an asymmetrical graphic design that combines black, white and red. The Race bathrobe, made of soft 100% terry cloth cotton, is made sporty by the Ducati Corse lettering on the right sleeve and red details on the pockets and sleeves. Ducati also offers two towels of different sizes designed for different uses: the first is a 90×160 cm beach towel in soft micro-sponge, soft to the touch and with excellent drying capacity, ideal for relaxing on the beach, while the second is a 50×90 cm fitness towel , perfect for sports and leisure activities, made of 100% absorbent cotton sponge.

The items of the Ducati beachwear line are available in dealers in the Ducati network or online by visiting the website shop.ducati.com, with organized shipments to your home address and easy payment methods.

