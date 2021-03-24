Ducati Redline: the collection of trolleys and sports bags for travel and leisure.

Ducati offers enthusiasts the Redline collection of trolleys and sports bags, created in collaboration with the American brand Ogio, which gives all Ducatisti the opportunity to take their passion for Ducati with them when travelling and in their free time.

Attention to quality and guaranteed cutting-edge solutions are the traits that unite Ducati and Ogio, who have worked together to create this collection made up of practical and innovative elements. The collection consists of two trolleys, three knapsacks, a bag and an organizing tool pack, suitable both for use while riding and for carrying sports equipment.

All the elements of the Redline collection are made of long-lasting polyester to ensure maximum resistance and are aesthetically customized, both externally and internally, with the colours and graphics that characterize the Ducati brand. The technical solutions introduced in the articles respond to precise functional needs, such as the efficient subdivision of interior partitions, padding and waterproofing.

The collection offers two trolleys to travel in full Ducati style: the Redline T1 is specially designed to contain all the necessary equipment for every motorcyclist, while the Redline T2, the size of a cabin bag, is designed for short trips. The Redline D1 bag, on the other hand, is equipped with multifunctional handles, which allow it to be used both as a backpack and as a gym bag.

The line is completed by the Redline B1, Redline B2 and Redline B3 knapsacks, which offer the highest level of comfort in the various areas of use. The Redline B1 is a preformed technical knapsack with an aerodynamic shape that adapts to the body and will not be deformed by the wind, making it ideal for accompanying sports riders in road performance. A useful accessory for both motorcycle and leisure use is the Redline B2, equipped with adjustable shoulder straps with closure at the sternum, back panel with ventilated insert and waterproof cover. The Redline B3 is organized to carry many items safely, thanks to its multi-pocket design. Finally, for shorter trips, the Redline P1 organizing tool pack is available, capable of containing both personal and mechanical accessories.

The Ducati Redline collection in collaboration with Ogio and the entire Ducati 2021 Apparel collection are available and can be purchased at dealers in the Ducati network and on the Online Shop of the Ducati.com website.

More pictures of the line of sports bags and more information about the entire Ducati 2021 Apparel collection can be found on Ducati Media House.

#DucatiApparel

