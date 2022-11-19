Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Italian Manufacturer claimed their first title since 2011, their 18th overall in WorldSBK.

Ducati have won the 2022 Manufacturers’ Championship for the 18th time with 595 points claimed over the season. It’s Ducati’s first Manufacturers’ title since 2011, when they also claimed their last Riders’ Championship with Carlos Checa.

The Italian manufacturer have dominated the 2022 season with several of their riders often featuring on the podium, including including the newly-crowned Champion, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati). Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) all claimed valuable points for Ducati over the season.

The Italian manufacturer and their riders highlighted the performance and reliability of the Ducati Panigale V4R, whilst it also means the Bologna-based manufacturer have now secured the Manufacturers’ Championship in both MotoGP™ and WorldSBK. It is the first time in their history that they have achieved this, making it a record-breaking season for WorldSBK’s most successful manufacturer.

Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse:

“After Alvaro Bautista’s win in the World Superbike Riders’ Championship, being able to get the Manufacturers’ Championship as well is for us a further source of pride. It is an important goal, which repays all the efforts and the work done with great commitment, passion and dedication by the men and women of Ducati Corse. It is our eighteenth Manufacturers’ title in WorldSBK and it is the first one obtained with our Panigale V4R, a bike that has given us great satisfaction since 2019. As always, however, special thanks go to all the Ducati riders who were able to interpret it at its best and who, with their results, have allowed us to achieve this historic success. Congratulations also to the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team for winning the title of best WorldSBK team this season.”

Ducati WorldSBK Season Statistics

Wins: 14

Pole positions: 2

Fastest laps: 11

Ducati WorldSBK Overall Statistics

Wins: 390

Pole positions: 186

Fastest laps: 401

Titles: 18

Manufacturers’ Championship Standings (after Round 12)

1. Ducati (595 points)

2. Yamaha (555 points)

3. Kawasaki (503 points)

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security