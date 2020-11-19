Ducati SuperSport 950

The Ducati road sports bike changes its name and becomes SuperSport 950, also renewing its aesthetics, electronic equipment and richness of equipment, as well as becoming compliant with Euro 5 anti-pollution regulations (in the countries where the regulation applies).

Four years after its launch, the design of the SuperSport 950 evolves thanks to the new fairings designed by the Ducati Style Centre which give the bike more sportiness, dynamism, fluidity in shapes and a strong and decisive resemblance to the Panigale V4. A new look that transforms the SuperSport 950 into the Ducati for younger customers looking for their first sports bike.

The side view of the SuperSport 950 is marked by air vents reminiscent of the double extractor of the Panigale V4 models. The lower fairing now extends to the side silencer, hiding the mechanical components and visually recalling the track bikes. The fairings are integrated with the headlight through a pair of fins that direct fresh air to two side openings to the headlight that vent onto the rider’s legs, improving thermal comfort.

The front view is dominated by the new full-LED headlamp with daylight DRL, which clearly recalls the light signature of the Panigale V4. The headlamp is completed by two bi-function LED modules for low beam and high beam that create a symmetrical look when the lights are on.

The SuperSport 950 is powered by the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, revised to comply with Euro 5 standard (in the countries where the regulation applies). The interventions on the exhaust system and the engine control system have not changed its character from the full-bodied delivery at all revs, and the maximum power and torque values, which are confirmed respectively as 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The oil bath clutch is now activated by the new hydraulic control with self-bleeding radial pump equipped with an adjustable lever.

The SuperSport 950 is equipped with electronic controls based on information from Bosch’s 6-axis inertial platform, capable of instantly detecting the bike’s roll, yaw, and pitch angles in space. The electronic package consists of: Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO available on all versions, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, a new feature on this model that characterises its sporting nature.

The electronic settings are adjusted via the menu of the new 4.3” full-TFT display with graphics and interface, inspired by that of the Panigale family.

These updates make the SuperSport 950 sportier in appearance, more fun to ride and even easier, safer, and more comfortable thanks to a richer standard equipment.

The SuperSport 950 also relies on the latest evolution of the Ducati trellis frame, which uses the engine as a load-bearing element, combined with an elegant single-sided aluminium swingarm. The front is equipped with a Marzocchi fork with 43 mm diameter stanchions, the rear with a Sachs shock absorber. The Brembo brake system consists of M4-32 monobloc radial calipers that act on two 320 mm diameter discs, operated by a self-bleeding radial pump with separate reservoir and adjustable lever. At the rear, the SuperSport 950 is equipped with a 245 mm diameter disc, with a Brembo two-piston caliper. The SuperSport 950 is fitted with three-spoke alloy wheels with a sporty “Y” design that fit the 120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso® III at the front and 180/55 ZR 17 at the rear.

The SuperSport 950 range also includes the 950 S version, equipped with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension and passenger seat cover. Both can be customized by drawing on the Ducati Performance accessories and packages catalogue, allowing you to configure the bike based on your tastes and needs.

Ducati SuperSport 950 range

SuperSport 950

Colour Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims

Main standard equipment 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine with 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm Euro 5 approval (only for countries where Euro 5 regulation applies) 2-1-2 exhaust system with lower pre-silencer and side silencer with two overlapping outlets Trellis main frame with load-bearing engine Rear trellis subframe Aluminium single-sided swingarm 3-spoke cast aluminium wheels with “Y” design Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres in sizes 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/55 ZR17 at the rear Fully adjustable Marzocchi fork with 43mm diameter stanchions Adjustable Sachs shock absorber Brembo front brake system with two 320 mm discs and M4.32 calipers Brembo PR18 / 19 self-bleeding radial front brake pump with adjustable lever Hydraulic clutch control with self-bleeding radial pump and adjustable lever Plexiglas adjustable in height in two positions with a range of 50 mm 3 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban) Full-LED headlight with Daytime Running Light (DRL) Full-TFT colour instrumentation Electronic package with 6-axis inertial platform including: Bosch Cornering ABS; Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO; Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO; Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO Waterproof USB socket under the seat Ready for alarm, heated grips, and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)



SuperSport 950 S

Colours Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red “tag” Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red “tag”



Main standard equipment, same as SuperSport 950 except for: Fully adjustable Öhlins fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions and TiN treatment Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber Passenger seat cover Ducati Red “Tag” on wheel rims



Ducati Performance accessories

Ducati Performance has created a series of packages and accessories for the SuperSport 950 that enhance its versatility of use and allow it to be customized according to the owner’s tastes. The two versions of the SuperSport 950 can be enriched with the Sport and Touring packages, which can also be mounted together.

The Sport package includes:

Approved silencer, Ducati Performance by Akrapovic®

Carbon front mudguard

Carbon tank protection

Aluminium license plate holder

Rear led indicators

The Touring package includes:

Semi-rigid side bags of 25 litres + 25 litres with inserts in the colour of the bike

More protective smoked windshield

Heated grips

Among the accessories available individually not included in the packages are:

Non-homologated titanium dual outlet under-seat exhaust, Ducati Performance by Akrapovic®

Adjustable Öhlins steering damper

Aluminium license plate holder

Water radiator protection net

Brake lever protection

Seat range: comfort (+ 25 mm), low (-20 mm)

Passenger seat cover (only for SuperSport 950)

Bluetooth module for Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

Set of soft bags for tank and passenger seat

Carbon components: front and rear mudguards, swingarm cover, chain guard

Billet aluminium components: tank cap, water pump cover, handlebar counterweights, brake and clutch fluid reservoirs

Design

The SuperSport has received the approval of the international public since its launch, also winning the prize for the most beautiful bike at EICMA 2016. The strengths of the Ducati road sports bike have always been the dynamic style, the visual compactness of the volumes and the elegance of the lines with proportions and volumes typical of Panigale sports bikes. Four years later, the Ducati Style Centre has intervened by evolving the design, without changing the concept. The new SuperSport 950, thanks to the new fairings, acquires more sportiness and fluidity of shapes, as well as a strong and decisive reference to the Panigale V4 thanks to the new full-LED headlight and the new side air vents.

The completely redesigned fairings are the new elements that most of all increase the dynamism of the SuperSport 950. The side view is enriched by elegant vents for the hot air coming from the water radiator that are reminiscent of the double extractor of the Panigale V4 models. The rear extractors also act as an aesthetic cover and close around the frame remaining snug to accentuate the sensation of a narrow bike on the sides. The lower fairing now extends to the side silencer, hiding the mechanical components and visually evoking track bikes.

The fairings join up with the sculpted tank through muscular shoulders that surround the trellis frame, while they are frontally integrated with the headlight through a pair of fins that support it and which at the same time channel fresh air towards two side openings, which vent on the rider’s legs, improving thermal comfort.

The front view is dominated by the new full-LED headlamp with Daytime Running Light (DRL), which clearly recalls the bright and sharp signature of the Panigale V4. The DRL has a refined construction with an opal that diffuses the light evenly. The headlamp is completed by two twin-function LED modules for low beam and high beam that allow the bike to have a symmetrical “look” with the lights on. The two modules are embedded in a frame with a brilliant finish that makes this technological component unique.

The windshield of the SuperSport 950, low to create a streamlined and dynamic line, is centrally connected to the tank bringing the body colour into the cockpit, with a modern design that houses the new full-TFT colour dashboard. Aerodynamic protection is guaranteed by a sporty cut Plexiglas, height adjustable in two positions.

The single seat for rider and passenger with the two portions delimited by contrasting stitching has been revised to increase seating comfort, and this modification is marked by a new sporty covering.

The side silencer is compact, with two overlapping outlets, and its shape and low position enhance the dynamism of the tail, leaving the “Y” design of the spokes on the rear rim completely exposed, embellished as the front one.

Ergonomics

To combine comfort and versatility, while at the same time ensuring sporty riding, major attention has been paid to the triangle of ergonomics, aerodynamic protection and freedom of movement of the rider. The seat, in one piece, with the rider area 810 mm from the ground (which becomes 790 mm by mounting the low seat available as an accessory), allows you to easily place your feet on the ground. The height at which the handlebars are positioned is such as to assume a sporty riding position without overloading the wrists, while the footrests are positioned so as not to strain the knees, while ensuring maximum control.

The Plexiglas, adjustable in height in two positions with a range of 50 mm, allows the necessary protection from the air at motorway speeds. This protection can be increased by mounting the larger smoked Plexiglas, available as an accessory. The rider footrests, separated from the passenger footrests, together with a compact size side exhaust silencer, give maximum freedom of movement in the saddle.

This riding position is appreciated in everyday use and on medium duration trips and is a guarantee of fun in sporty riding when the pace picks up.

The seat, revised in the padding, improves comfort in road use. The improvement in comfort also passes through the new more effective heat guards, which shield the exhaust manifolds and the fresh air vents for the rider’s legs obtained in the fairings.

The portion of the seat reserved for the passenger is well spaced from the footrests and is adequately padded. To increase comfort, it is possible to choose from the Ducati Performance accessories range a seat with greater padding (+25 mm) for rider and passenger, suitable for longer journeys, and external passenger handles, which offer a more ergonomic grip than the standard ones integrated into the under-seat.

Testastretta 11° engine

The SuperSport 950 is powered by the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit, appreciated for its power delivery and throttle response, making it the perfect engine for a road sports bike.

The Testastretta 11° unit of the SuperSport 950 has been revised to comply with Euro 5 homologation (in the countries where the regulation applies). However, the interventions on the exhaust system and the engine control system have not changed its character and the maximum power and torque values, which are confirmed respectively as 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The engine breathes thanks to throttle bodies with a diameter of 53 mm controlled by a full Ride-by-Wire system. It has four valves per cylinder, secondary air system, liquid cooling, compression ratio of 12.6:1, bore and stroke measurements of 94 and 67.5 mm, respectively.

The exhaust system has 54 mm external diameter ducts that design a 2-1-2 type layout with a lower pre-silencer connected to a side silencer with two extremely compact superimposed outlets.

To increase engine performance, or simply for a sportier look, two Akrapovic® titanium systems are available as accessories: an approved exhaust with carbon fibre heat shield and a racing exhaust that reduces weight by – 4.6 kg and increases power at mid-range by + 5%.

The gearbox is six-speed with a specific gear sensor, which allows the SuperSport 950 range to be fitted as standard with the advanced Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO. The clutch is in an oil bath with interlocking and anti-hopping system and is operated by the new hydraulic control with a self-bleeding radial pump equipped with an adjustable lever. The anti-hopping function intervenes when the torque at the wheel has an opposite action and reduces the pressure on the discs that allows you to maintain the stability of the vehicle in aggressive downshifts typical of sporty riding.

The Ducati twin has maintenance intervals every 15,000 km, or 12 months, with valve clearance checks every 30,000 km.

Power and torque curves

The twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11° engine develops a full and full-bodied torque curve over the entire range of use, for an always prompt response to any touch of the throttle, a fundamental feature for a motorcycle with a mainly road use.

At 3,500 rpm, 80% of maximum torque is already available, and as the rpm increases the torque value grows decisively and linearly, reaching a peak of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. After this threshold, the torque curve gradually decreases, remaining at a value above 90% up to 9,000 rpm, the speed at which the maximum power of 110 hp is delivered.

In road use this translates into a high reserve of power at all speeds, with rapid acceleration out of corners and reduced use of the gearbox.

The maximum power of 110 hp is fully usable on the road without great commitment on the part of the rider who will experience the pleasant sensation of always having full control of the bike.

The engine management and injection systems have been developed to enhance the characteristics of the twin-cylinder unit, considering the type of use of the SuperSport. The electronic throttle control is precise in transmitting the rider’s requests to the engine, followed by a soft and always predictable response, which perfectly complies with the versatility of use of the SuperSport.

Chassis

The SuperSport 950 is equipped with a trellis frame that uses the engine as a structural element of the chassis. The main steel trellis is connected to the cylinder heads, while the rear seat post subframe, also in steel, is fixed to that of the vertical cylinder. This configuration allows for a very compact, light frame with high torsional rigidity, a perfect feature to enhance the dynamic qualities of the SuperSport 950. The configuration of the frame with supporting engine contributes to having a curb weight of 210 kg, 1 kg. less than the first SuperSport. The injection-moulded front subframe has been completely redesigned as well as the rear direction indicators.

The wheelbase of 1,478 mm, together with the steering geometry with head angle of 24° and 91 mm of trail, make the SuperSport 950 easy to handle, light and fast in leaning, always guaranteeing maximum stability when cornering and at speed. The choice of rear tyre size of 180/55, which combines handling and footprint, also contributes to making these characteristics of the SuperSport so evident from the first approach. The chassis performance is supported by a lean angle of 48°, which places no limits on fun on the road and allows satisfactory use even on the track.

The bridge of the SuperSport features a pair of elegant forged aluminium handlebars mounted above the steering head, which leave the fork adjusters on display. The sporty look is guaranteed by the new self-bleeding radial master cylinders for the front brake and clutch with separate oil tank.

The footrest mounts are die-cast aluminium and mount foot-pegs with a profile design that offers maximum grip while riding. On request it is possible to replace the footrests with other rubber-coated ones, more suitable for urban use. The rider footrests are complete with aluminium heel pads, the passenger footrests are directly connected to the rear subframe and can be easily removed when you want an even sportier look.

Under the seat, in addition to the tool kit, there is a handy waterproof USB socket for charging the mobile phone.

Suspension

As a true Ducati sports bike, the SuperSport 950 is equipped with adjustable suspension and single-sided swingarm in gravity cast aluminium, which has characteristics of high rigidity and low weight, giving the bike a technical and professional look.

The front is equipped with a 43 mm diameter Marzocchi fork, fully adjustable in hydraulics and preload. The rear has a Sachs shock absorber, fixed to the vertical cylinder on one side and to the single arm on the other, with adjustment of spring preload and hydraulic brake in extension.

The SuperSport 950 S is equipped with refined, multi-adjustable Öhlins suspension. At the front there is a fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions, with TiN treatment for maximum smoothness, and at the rear an Öhlins monoshock, fully adjustable, with integrated gas tank.

The chassis equipment of both versions can be completed with an adjustable Öhlins steering damper.

Tyres and rims

The SuperSport 950 is fitted with three-spoke alloy wheels with a sporty “Y” design in sizes 3.50 x 17 at the front and 5.50 x 17 at the rear. The rims fit the 120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso® III at the front and 180/55 ZR 17 at the rear. Pirelli Diablo Rosso® III maximizes the performance offered by a road tyre. Thanks to its profiles, to latest-generation materials, to an innovative structure, to a bi-compound configuration and to a “flash” tread pattern derived directly from that of the Diablo® Supercorsa, the Pirelli Diablo Rosso® III guarantees remarkable handling, absolute grip and high performance in the wet, while offering lasting and performance consistency over the entire life cycle of the tyre.

Brembo brakes

The Brembo braking system of the SuperSport 950 is typical of sports models in terms of technical content and visual impact. At the front there are Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial calipers that act on two 320 mm diameter discs, driven by a Brembo self-bleeding radial pump with separate tank and adjustable lever. At the rear, the SuperSport 950 is equipped with a 245 mm diameter disc, on which a two-piston caliper works. The braking system is managed by the Bosch Cornering ABS system which can be customized in the level of intervention.

The Brembo system offers powerful braking and excellent linearity between applied force and braking response, which translates into promptness, modularity and predictability with an excellent feeling at the lever that never puts the rider in difficulty.

Electronics

Electronic controls

The SuperSport 950 is equipped with modern and refined dynamics control electronics, based on the use of Bosch’s 6-axis inertial platform capable of instantly detecting roll, yaw, and pitch angles of the bike in space.

The electronic package of the SuperSport 950 consists of:

Bosch Cornering ABS

Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO, standard on all versions

The operating parameters of each control are associated by default to the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban). The rider is given the opportunity to customize his own riding styles and to restore the parameters set by Ducati.

Bosch Cornering ABS

The SuperSport 950 is equipped with a Brembo braking system managed by Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with multiple calibration and integrated pressure sensor. Bosch 9.1 MP ABS stops the wheels from locking and prevents the rear from lifting, ensuring the shortest stopping distance and greater stability. The 3-level adjustment allows you to switch from one level to another by selecting the desired Riding Mode to have the optimal setting in any riding conditions. Level 1 is recommended for high-grip surfaces, in this configuration the Bosch ABS offers track performance, intervenes only on the front with non-active cornering function and does not include the activation of the rear anti-lift function; level 1 by default is not linked to any Riding Mode, if the rider wishes he can associate it to the Riding Mode he prefers by entering the specific menu. With level 2, Bosch ABS is also active on the rear wheel and the anti-lift control is enabled. Level 3 corresponds to the maximum degree of intervention on braking and lifting the rear.

Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO

The DTC EVO that equips the SuperSport 950 interfaces with Bosch’s 6-axis inertial platform, measuring the lean angle of the motorcycle at any time and using it to manage with greater accuracy, compared to a traditional traction control, the required intervention to ensure the ideal slip of the rear tyre (based on the level of DTC EVO inserted).

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

The Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO added to the standard equipment of the SuperSport 950 enhances its sporty soul. This control manages the wheelie and allows you to obtain maximum acceleration performance with ease and safety. Thanks to the information provided by Bosch’s 6-axis inertial platform, the DWC EVO more accurately detects the presence and extent of wheelies and intervenes to control them with a greater level of precision, so as to satisfy the rider’s requests even more precisely.

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO

The DQS EVO with up / down function, in addition to minimizing shift times, allows you to downshift without using the clutch, ensuring even more effective braking. The system acts separately for upshifting and downshifting: in upshift the system intervenes on ignition and injection advance, in downshift it also manages the controlled opening of the throttle valve, thanks to the integration with the full Ride-by-Wire system. The DQS EVO also exploits information on the lean angle to maximize the stability of the bike during the shifting phase when cornering.

Ducati Riding Mode

The Ducati Riding Modes strategy allows you to choose between different pre-set modes of the engine parameters and electronic controls to adapt the character of the bike to the rider’s style and environmental conditions. The SuperSport 950 is equipped with three Riding Modes, called Sport, Touring and Urban. Each of these acts on the electronic Ride-by-Wire system, modifying power and delivery, on the intervention levels of Bosch ABS, DTC, DWC and on the activation of the DQS up / down. The Riding Mode change can be easily carried out while riding by pressing the appropriate button, while the customization of the parameters originally associated by Ducati with each Riding Mode can only take place when the motorcycle is stationary for safety reasons. You can always easily restore the initial settings through the “default” option.

Sport

The Sport Riding Mode allows the SuperSport 950 to express its full potential on the road. The engine delivers 110 hp with a direct Ride-by-Wire response when the throttle is opened, low intervention by the DTC system, level 3, Bosch ABS at level 2, with medium rear lift control.

Touring

The Touring Riding Mode guarantees the best balance between performance and comfort. The engine provides full power (110 hp), with a progressive response of the Ride-by-Wire when the throttle is opened, medium intervention of the DTC system (level 4) and the Bosch ABS at level 3 to guarantee maximum control and braking stability.

Urban

The Urban Riding Mode is designed for low-grip surfaces. Power is limited to 75 hp with a progressive response of the Ride-by-Wire when the throttle is opened, the DTC has an even more consistent intervention (level 6) while the Bosch ABS maintains the setting at level 3.

On-board electronics

Full-TFT colour instrumentation

The instrumentation of the SuperSport 950 family includes a 4.3” full-TFT display. The graphics and interface, inspired by those of the Panigale family, make it easy to navigate the menu, adjust settings and more immediately identify the selected Riding Mode. The Riding Mode adjustment interface immediately and clearly displays how the settings are being made, thanks to an explanatory graphic of the system being worked on and a graduated scale that indicates whether the change is more oriented towards performance or vehicle safety/stability.

Full-LED floodlight with bi-function modules

The headlight of the SuperSport 950 is a new full-LED unit, the result of a careful design study with the aim of strengthening the aesthetic link with the super-sports Panigale and making the bike immediately recognizable on the roads. The front headlight is characterized by the LED daytime running lights (DRL), which guarantee perfect visibility of the vehicle during the day and, at the same time, thanks to the particular shape, reinforce the family feeling with the Panigale model. The DRL has a refined construction with an opal that diffuses the light evenly. The headlamp is completed by two bi-function LED modules for low beam and high beam that allow the bike to have a symmetrical “look” when the lights are on. The two modules are embedded in a frame with a brilliant finish which gives this technological component the preciousness of a jewel. The taillight, the license plate lights and the front turn signals, integrated in the rear-view mirrors, are LED, while the rear ones are lamp-based, replaceable with LED lights available as an accessory.

Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

The TFT dashboard is designed to display information from the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) which, after connecting your smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth technology, allows you to manage certain functions by means of buttons on the handlebar. The display shows the commands of the “music player”, and icons for headset connection status and incoming call and received message alerts. The DMS is available for the entire SuperSport 950 range as a Ducati Performance accessory.

