Ducati UK are delighted to announce a new partnership with Silverstone bike track days.

Ducati are joining forces with the home of British Motorsport to supply a fleet of Ducati Panigale V4 for the Silverstone Bike track days. For Ducati and Silverstone this is a natural partnership with Ducati UK based at Silverstone circuit and both brands sharing a similar goal of premium customer experiences.

There will be 20 Panigale V4’s made available to Silverstone and their experienced instructors. The instructors will use the bikes for sighting laps, track guidance and 1-1 tuition. Track day customers will be able to see the Panigale V4 demonstrating its capabilities at first hand in its natural environment on Britain’s only MotoGP circuit.

This partnership will culminate in the Ducati Riding Experience Racetrack Academy, training courses that give expert Ducati tuition for those that want to enjoy the thrill of the track. Details and date will be announced in due course.

The new Panigale V4 is the latest evolution of the Ducati sports bike, continuously improved from the experience gained on the racetrack in MotoGP and WorldSBK. The heart of the bike is the 1,103 cm3 MotoGP-derived engine delivering 215.5hp. Improvements to aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine chassis and electronics has produced a more intuitive, faster bike, less demanding, offering a rewarding experience for all levels of rider.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK

“Since 2003, more than 20,000 motorcyclists from all over the world have chosen the Ducati experience to improve their riding. Now this experience is elevating to another level thanks to the partnership between Ducati and Silverstone. We together are synonyms of motorsport, performance, excellence, passion and a long history of success.

We will develop riding experiences specifically tailored for the skills of the participants and we will culminate with the Ducati Riding Experience Racetrack Academy, a program for those who want to feel the thrill of the track under the guidance of the best instructors in the world”.

Stuart Pringle, Managing Director, Silverstone

“Our Bike Track Days are renowned for offering riders the ultimate track experience and with Ducati powering these days, riders will have the chance to have a close look at the Panigale V4 and see how it can perform on track in the hands of our expert instructors.

“We’re dedicated to delivering outstanding, thrilling, experiences and want to deliver the very best track days. We have a world class circuit for riders to enjoy on their own bikes and as the home of the MotoGP British Grand Prix we also have a unique positioning in the UK. Now, with our Bike Track days powered by Ducati, we’re taking our track days to another level and adding even more value for riders.”

For more information on Silverstone Bike Track Days powered by Ducati visit: https://www.silverstone.co.uk/track-days/bike-track-days

