Ducati Uk Announce 2020 Dealer Awards

As showrooms are once again opening and we look forward to the season ahead, Ducati UK are pleased to announce the recipients of the Ducati UK Dealer awards for 2020.

The Dealer awards have been presented to three dealers each representing one of the Northern, Central and Southern Territories.

The dealer of the year accolade has been bestowed on Ducati Chelmsford (Southern), Ducati Worcester (Central) and Ducati Coventry (North).

These three dealers have been selected for this award due to a combination of sales performance, customer satisfaction, customer service and notably their handling of the challenges of the pandemic and numerous lockdowns.

Tim Maccabee, Managing Director, Ducati UK

These three dealers have shown incredible dedication and ability to adjust their businesses to the continually changing and challenging market conditions of 2020. These awards are a recognition of this, and Ducati Chelmsford, Ducati Coventry and Ducati Worcester should be immensely proud.

