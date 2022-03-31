Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

As part of the European tour, the DesertX will for the first time come to Ducati UK dealerships nationwide.

The tour begins on the 7th April with locations at Ducati Oxford and Ducati Aylesbury before completing its UK adventure on the 12th April at Moto Rapido in Winchester.

Fitted with 21” front wheel and 18” rear, the new DesertX has been designed to tackle even the most demanding off-road. The specifically off-road-focused development matched with Ducati valuable road expertise give life to a responsive, easy-to-approach bike, at ease on any route and asphalt.

The DesertX bike will be exhibited with either standard trim or equipped with rally and off-road packs . These consist of an auxiliary tank, tank protector sticker, headlight protection grill, rally seat, sump cover, radiator protection grill, steel tubed engine protector, hand covers and water pump protector. Also included are an aluminium pannier kit and an approved Termignoni exhaust.

The display would not be complete without the DesertX dedicated capsule collection featuring Jacket, Trousers, sweater and Male and Female T-shirts.

The new DesertX is a bike designed with an intense off-road attitude, expanding Ducati boundaries. Desert dunes, narrow off-road paths, gravel roads and mountainous twisties: all are now accessible to the dreams of DesertX travellers.

