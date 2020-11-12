Ducati unveils new XDiavel and Ducati Scrambler versions for 2021

The journey to discover the new Ducati 2021 range continues with the second episode of the Ducati World Première web series revealing the latest news about the two XDiavel and Ducati Scrambler families. Two worlds very distant from each other, but which share an essential trait: a unique, distinctive, and nonconformist personality.

XDiavel is a cruiser with Ducati genes; the result of the contamination between two apparently distant universes. The relaxed pace at low speed typical of the Cruiser world and the adrenaline of Ducati’s own sporty riding both find space in this elegant, technological and fun bike.

For 2021 Ducati renews the XDiavel range by introducing two new versions: XDiavel Dark and XDiavel Black Star. In addition, all XDiavel models become Euro 5, gaining 8 hp and 0.2 kgm in maximum power and torque values, with a smoother delivery curve.

XDiavel Dark enhances the beauty of the Ducati cruiser shapes thanks to the essentiality of the matt black colour. On the XDiavel Dark, the total black livery has also been extended to the mechanical components, plates, and finishes, enhancing one of Ducati’s design principles: “Reduce to the Max”. The XDiavel Dark represents purity, essentiality, and the gateway to the XDiavel world.

The new XDiavel Black Star version, on the other hand, shows enthusiasts the sporty side of the Ducati cruiser, with a livery and equipment inspired by the world of sports cars. The dedicated livery alternates matt grey and black with inevitable touches of red. The colour cuts are clear and intersect, taking up the concept of the X that characterizes the family. On this bike, no detail has been overlooked: the red engine head covers are a reminder of the 100% Ducati soul, while the seat, enriched with a high-grip suede fabric, recalls the sportiness of the brand.

After having already previewed the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO, the entry-level model to the 1100 range, proposed in “Dark Stealth” colour with round mirrors and natural brushed aluminium finishes, the Ducati Scrambler brand now also unveils the other innovations for 2021.

The 800 range of the “Land of Joy” is expanded with the arrival of the new Ducati Scrambler Nightshift model, the introduction of a new Desert Sled version with “Sparking Blue” livery and even more off-road details and finally a new colour scheme for the Icon model.

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is an essential bike with a bold character, inspired by the metropolitan world. This model, with classic lines and dark colours that evoke the atmosphere of the night, is characterized by a straight and narrow handlebar with café racer mirrors. The number plates and the absence of a rear mudguard in full throttle style give the bike a more aggressive touch and make it visually compact. The bike is also equipped with a new flat two-seat saddle, comfortable for both rider and passenger.

The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled changes its look with the adoption of the new “Sparking Blue” livery, enriched with red and white details on the fuel tank and mudguards and gold rims, a tribute to the Enduro bikes of the ‘80s. The new anti-slip lining for the seat, together with the 200mm fork travel and headlight mesh guard as standard underline its true off-road character.

Finally, the unmistakable Ducati Scrambler Icon in 2021 will also arrive in dealerships in “Ducati Red” colour, which goes alongside the classic “62 Yellow” with black frame and black seat.

For the MY21 also all the bikes of the Ducati Scrambler brand become compliant with the EURO 5 norm that regulates the emission of pollutants, moreover the 800 range of the “Land of Joy” is available in a depowered version compatible with A2 licenses.

XDiavel Dark will be available at Ducati dealers at the end of November. XDiavel Black Star and Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled will be available from the end of November and Ducati Scrambler Nighshift from December. Finally, the Ducati Scrambler Icon in “Ducati Red” will be available in dealerships from the end of January.

The next appointment with the third episode of the Ducati World Première is on Wednesday 18 November, again at 19.00 on Ducati.com.

