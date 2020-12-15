Crankcase protection for Ducati’s stunning Streetfighter V4S is the latest addition to GBRacing’s ever-growing range of motorcycle protection products. Using design cues from the Panigale V4S covers, and the same high-quality materials, these new Streetfighter covers have been styled to enhance the looks of this naked machine while offering world-class levels of crankcase protection.

Following more than a decade of FIM approval, GBRacing was recently announced as the first company to attain the new FIM Quality Product Label. All GBRacing secondary engine covers meet the same high standards as those used at the highest level of world championship motorcycle racing and conform to the latest FIM requirements.

Pricing as below*:

Alternator/generator cover: £81.24 / $108.33 / €81.92

Clutch cover: £93.10 / $124.13 / €93.87

Above as a set: £165.62 / $220.83 / €167.00

*UK prices are inclusive of VAT

More details can be found here: Ducati V4S Streetfighter

