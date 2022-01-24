Keeping fast-growing youngsters in good quality riding gear can be a very costly business, so Duchinni designed their Jago Youth Jacket to grow along with them.

Each arm has a zipped panel, which extends when opened, making the sleeve up to 3 cm longer. Sleeves can also be adjusted for width, as can the waist, collar and cuffs, for a safe, snug and comfortable fit.

When it comes to protection, the Jago is AA rated for safety, just like the adult motorcycle jackets, and is fitted with Level 2 CE-approved shoulder and elbow armour as standard, for complete peace of mind.

Keeping the young rider warm and dry is taken care of with a quilted thermal lining and breathable, waterproof and windproof drop-liner. In warmer weather, the thermal lining can be removed and vents at the front, rear and arm opened to allow cooling airflow.

Now available in five colour choices – Black, Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Camo and Black/Purple – the Jago retails at just £99.99 and comes in children’s sizes XS-XL (32”-38” chest).

Matching Imola textile trousers (£79.99), with leg extender panels, and Bambino gloves (£34.99), are also available..

