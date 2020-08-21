New from Duchinni, Sierra boots combine the features and protection of adventure sport footwear, with the comfort and convenience of a calf-length fit.

Tested and certified to EN13634 – the CE standard for motorcycle use – they’re made from tough and durable full grain leather, reinforced at the shin, toe, heel cup and gear shifter zone.

Built to tackle anything that’s thrown at them – on the road or off it – the leather upper is oiled to protect it from mud, grime and other debris thrown up from the tarmac or trail.

Inside there’s a waterproof and breathable lining to keep the rider’s feet dry and comfortable. Flex panels at the calf, shin and ankle offer ease of movement on the bike, while embossed and reinforced panels on the inside of each ankle reduce the risk of damage from footpeg hangers and frame parts.

An oil-resistant rubber non-slip sole offers reassuring grip on the pegs and the boots are held securely in place by sturdy MX-style buckle fasteners

Duchinni Sierra Adventure Sport Boots retail at just £149.99 including VAT, and are available in sizes 7-12 (EU 40-47), in classic Brown – the perfect addition to any adventurer’s kit cupboard.

Visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details.

