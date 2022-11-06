Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The two escape in the lead for a spectacular last lap showdown, with Garcia completing the podium and taking second overall.

The final Moto3™ race of the season was a spectacular farewell, with a duel for the win going right to the wire. The battle saw reigning Champion Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) go toe-to-toe with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) throughout the final lap, with the Turkish rider ahead into the final corner and Guevara going wide to gas it to the line – and come out on top to sign off from the lightweight class in some style. Gloves off, and show spectacular to the flag.

Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the podium after escaping from a bigger fight for fourth, ensuring the number 11 takes the silver medal this season. The three contenders for it ultimately crossed the line in order, with Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) taking fourth and just pipping Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max).

Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took an impressive sixth, ahead of David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and next rookie home Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), with the Brazilian securing Rookie of the Year with the result despite a Long Lap on race day.

Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) complete the top ten, with Sepang winner John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) signing off from Grand Prix racing in P11 for a few more points.

Now it’s time for a new chapter for many. A new class for the reigning Champion, runner up and third overall, and new colours and teams for many more too. Make sure to tune in for 2023 and another season of incredible action… and chapeau to the class of 2022!

Moto3™ PODIUM

1 Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 38:10.406

2 Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) – KTM – +0.062

3 Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +6.557

IZAN GUEVARA

“Amazing feeling, incredible pace, I was really fast…sublime. Thanks to my team for the work during all the season. A great race, I won the four races in Spain, just phenomenal. It is my last race in the Moto3 class, next year I go to Moto2. Perfect race today. Time to enjoy with my family, team and fans!”

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security