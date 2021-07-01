Dunlop has been announced as an official sponsor of the 2021 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE). After a gap of one year, the ISDE returns with a demanding route in the Apennines between Lombardy and Piedmont on 30 August to 4 September. The 95th edition of ISDE will feature twenty-nine competing nations and two hundred teams, including eight national teams in the Women’s World Trophy.

The Dunlop sponsorship puts the spotlight on two main focus areas for the 2019 winning tyre brand. Firstly, Dunlop will be supporting the Club level riders by introducing the Dunlop Geomax Challenge. This features separate awards for the amateur and club riders who will battle in the Club Team Award category alongside the professionals in the gruelling competition. Dunlop will also be looking to support their partner teams and customers in repeating the success of the 2019 event in Portugal, where Team United States used the all-new Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 tyre to win by over two minutes.

The USA team chose the EN91 for its versatile performance in dry, wet and mixed conditions. This gave the riders, Ryan Sipes, Kailub Russell, Taylor Robert and Steward Baylor the confidence to push across a variety of terrain.

Dunlop believes the Geomax Enduro EN91 with its novel hex shape and tilted crown blocks will be able to give riders the edge on the demanding Italian route and have received great interest from top teams and club riders alike.

Luca Davide Andreoni, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe said: “No other motorcycle event can boast such a long history as ISDE. Since 1913 it has been the ultimate test of enduro rider, bike and tyre. Dunlop has a strong track record at ISDE and we are proud to offer our support to club and amateur riders with the Dunlop Geomax Challenge. We will be offering the same proven-ISDE winning technology, whether riders are at professional or club level. There’s very few motorsport events that feature such a diverse mix of teams and we are delighted to recognise the commitment of the club riders with the Challenge awards.”

Fabio Muner, FIM Marketing & Communication Director added: “We are delighted to welcome Dunlop as an official sponsor of this year’s ISDE. Both in terms of the brand’s strong identity and the performance of their products, their inclusion is a big positive to the event. Having been the preferred tyre of choice for the winning American team back in 2019, Dunlop will arrive in Italy with high expectations, not only in supporting another victorious bid at the top level of the event, but also by assisting the many club riders whose main aim is to simply finish this historic and iconic competition. On behalf of the FIM, I would like to thank Dunlop for being a part of this important edition of the ISDE.”

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

