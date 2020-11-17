Dunlop will remain a cornerstone of the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship and Moto2™ European Championship within the FIM CEV Repsol until 2023, having agreed a three-year contract extension with Dorna Sports as both championships’ sole tyre supplier.

The contract extension follow’s last week’s announcement that Dunlop will remain exclusive tyre supplier to the FIM Moto2™ and Moto3™ World Championships, also for another three seasons, thus confirming the tyre manufacturer’s commitment to the intermediate and lightweight classes of Grand Prix racing.

As official tyre supplier to the Moto3™ Junior World Championship and Moto2™ European Championship within the FIM CEV Repsol paddock, Dunlop will continue supporting every rider and team with tyres and expertise. With both the Moto2™ and Moto3™ World Championships also using Dunlop tyres, Dunlop is continuing to make it simpler and more achievable for riders to progress to the world stage through the Road to MotoGP™.

Dunlop has been the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship’s exclusive tyre supplier since Moto3™ bikes replaced 125cc machinery in 2012. Dunlop became the sole tyre supplier to the Moto2™ European Championship in 2015, meanwhile, but has held that role in the Moto2™ World Championship since its inception in 2010.

Dunlop works closely with every Moto2™ and Moto3™ team in both the global Grand Prix and FIM CEV Repsol paddocks so that riders and teams enjoy shared expertise and cohesion that supports their career progression up to the global stage. Dunlop’s extensive experience at the top level of two-wheeled motorsport therefore directly benefits the star riders of tomorrow working their way up the Road to MotoGP™ ladder.

Wim van Achter, Motorsport Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Dorna Sports to remain the exclusive tyre supplier to the Moto3™ Junior World Championship and Moto2™ European Championship within the FIM CEV Repsol. Dorna Sports has an excellent platform to allow young riders to progress through the ranks up to the world stage, and we’re proud to support this by sharing expertise between the Grand Prix and FIM CEV Repsol paddocks. We look forward to even more success in the coming years.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director, Dorna Sports: “We are very proud to continue our partnership with Dunlop in the FIM CEV Repsol and see them return as the sole tyre supplier for the Moto3 Junior World Championship and Moto2 European Championship for another three seasons. We’ve already built some incredible success together and I look forward to sharing more as our journey together continues in the FIM CEV Repsol alongside the Grand Prix paddock, sharing our expertise.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



