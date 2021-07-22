The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S is one of the most anticipated new motorcycle launches of 2021. It’s one of the most powerful models in the Harley-Davidson range and Dunlop was tasked with developing an advanced new tyre designed specifically for its needs. The Dunlop GT503 features a new tyre construction and compound to provide great performance for riders, while the aggressive look of the tread pattern matches the dynamic appearance of the Sportster S.

The new GT503 provides its riders with many advanced features. The radial construction features a Steel Jointless Belt (JLB) technology, which delivers more responsive and consistent handling while also providing a compliant ride. The tread pattern on GT503 has been developed to maximise the contact patch and provide Sportster S riders with high levels of dry grip, whereas the long tread grooves enhance riding confidence on wet surfaces. With the newly developed compound, GT503 provides not only excellent grip but also offers high mileage potential.

The tyre features the Harley-Davidson logo on the sidewall emphasising the bespoke design and the strong partnership between the two brands. Luca Davide Andreoni, Dunlop Marketing Manager Europe, said: “We are proud that Harley-Davidson has chosen Dunlop for the Sportster S. It is exactly 40 years since Dunlop was asked to develop specific tyres for the original Sportster. Since then, Dunlop has supplied over 10 million original equipment tyres to Harley-Davidson, highlighting the close partnership. With the Dunlop GT503 Dunlop continues that relationship in developing innovative tyres to meet the demanding requirements of the manufacturer and their customers.”

GT503 will be available in front: 160/70R17 and rear: 180/70R16 sizes. The wide front tyre size provides the custom bike look but has been tuned by Dunlop’s experts to deliver the light handling expected of sports bikes.

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

