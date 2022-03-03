Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

As the 2022 FIM Moto2™ and Moto3™ World Championships get underway this weekend, Dunlop enters the season ready to evolve its tyres for these two highly competitive classes of Grand Prix racing.

At Sunday’s Grand Prix of Qatar, Dunlop will begin its 13th and 11th consecutive years as exclusive tyre supplier to Moto2™ and Moto3™.

At 21 rounds, this will be the longest Moto2™ and Moto3™ season ever, including the return of many flyaway races cancelled during the pandemic, such as the Argentine, Japanese, Thai, Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix, while Finland’s Kymi Ring and Indonesia’s Mandalika Street Circuit also join the calendar.

In preparation for the packed schedule ahead, Dunlop recently tested new tyres during the official pre-season test at Portugal’s Algarve circuit on 19-21 February.

Moto2™: New tyres tested after record-breaking season

Last year, constant performance improvements in the Dunlop tyre range were part of the reason why Moto2™ had one of its fastest seasons ever. From the 14 circuits visited in 2021, the 765 cc Moto2™ bikes broke their lap record at ten of them, in no small part due to technological advances in the Dunlop tyres.

Stephen Bickley, Senior Race Engineer, Dunlop: “We are constantly evaluating and evolving the range of tyres on offer to move in the direction of performance. As a sole supplier to a class, it’s easy to sit still but the Dunlop philosophy is to keep improving. As such, we are developing a number of new front and rear tyres to roll out throughout the course of the season. Some of these were tested at the Portugal pre-season test last month, and the process will continue with race weekend testing later in the season.”

Moto3™: Highly competitive field gets new medium front tyre

The smallest bikes often put on the biggest show, and Dunlop is evolving its tyre range for Moto3™, too. The 250 cc class gets two new front tyre specs to strengthen the range. The new Medium (M3) and Hard (H3) use improved casing technology compared to their predecessors in order to give more stability and steering precision. Just as Dunlop plans to test new tyres during race weekends this year, these two new Moto3™ fronts were tested during race events last year.

On-track action at the Losail International Circuit near Doha, Qatar, begins on Friday, ahead of the races on Sunday afternoon. Thereafter, the championship will visit Indonesia on 18-20 March, Argentina and the U.S. in early April, and then embark on its European leg beginning in Portugal.

