Dunlop Extends Mutant Range To Fit More Than 140 Further Bike Models

Dunlop has expanded its Mutant range with the introduction of two new rear sizes, enabling more than 140 models to use the world’s first crossover tyre and its range of smart technologies.

Mutant has been made available in the 150/60ZR17 and 160/60ZR17 sizes. Both cover a comprehensive range of bikes covering the naked, roadster and crossover sectors.

The large group, which includes sportier models as well as entry-level machines, can now be equipped with Dunlop’s innovative Mutant crossover pattern which provides exceptional wet grip and safety in all riding conditions throughout the year.

The narrower rear tyre size – 150/60ZR17 – can fit to an impressive set of more than 60 bike models including the KTM RC390 and Kawasaki Z400. Aprilia, BMW, Honda and SWM are also among the manufacturers with machines that suit this particular Mutant specification, opening up Mutant’s all-weather performance to a range of entry-level sports bikes.

The wider 160/60ZR17 offering fits to more than 70 bikes containing a higher engine capacity such as the Honda CBR 500R, Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin and 2020’s Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650, as well as the Versys 650. Husqvarna’s Vitpilen and Svartpilen 701s and the 2019-spec KTM 690 SMCR are also freshly Mutant-compatible.

Aprilia, Benelli, CF Moto, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Voge and 20 other OEM’s all produce bikes that can be equipped with both new sizes.

The Mutant range brings together several Dunlop technologies to create a tyre that’s as versatile as the bikes it’s designed for.

MultiTread (MT) technology fortifies side grip when cornering, while the front section contours designed using the Dynamic Front Formula (DFF) enhance stability and rider feedback. Both technologies are also found in Dunlop’s high-performance road products, highlighting the sports handling attributes of the Mutant.

Furthermore, Rayon Ply Casing in the tyre compound gives a short warm-up time and strengthened durability. Mutant is suited to wet and cold conditions thanks to the use of High Surface Area (HSA) silica and 4 Season technology.

These advanced features combine to form a crossover tyre that thrives in all settings, all year round.

Dmitri Talboom, Product Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle EMEA: “Introducing two new rear tyre sizes for the pioneering Mutant crossover is an important step for Dunlop. Our engineers have dedicated many of our spearhead technologies to this product so that riders can safely conquer all conditions and enjoy exceptional durability. We are pleased to have extended Mutant’s reach to more than 130 further bike models from 26 manufacturers, giving even more riders the option to enjoy its supreme crossover versatility wherever they ride.”

