Dunlop Geomax MX33 chosen as original fitment for factory edition motocross bikes

Dunlop’s Geomax MX33, a proven championship-winning tyre, has once again been chosen as original equipment on the factory edition models from three of the most successful motocross racing brands.

The KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition and GasGas MC 450 Factory Edition are fitted with the Geomax MX33. Each bike uses the same chassis design as the official AMA Supercross racing bikes and these special factory editions have a range of premium technologies and components. This includes the tyre choice, continuing the relationship between Dunlop and a range of manufacturers at the highest level of motocross competition.

The Dunlop Geomax MX33 is designed for soft, mud and intermediate terrains, and its race-winning successes have come from its ability to perform on a broad range of surfaces. This gives riders of all abilities an edge in variable conditions. Riders have praised Geomax MX33 for its shock absorption and control, aided by Dunlop’s patented Progressive Cornering Block Technology.

Other innovations include Advanced Apex Design (AAD), which allows the sidewall to maintain a consistent rigidity, helping riders enjoy an edge in confidence and speed in variable conditions.

Miguel Morais, Original Equipment Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle EMEA: “We are pleased to announce that we have been chosen to supply our Geomax MX33 tyre to top-end motocross machinery from KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas. Our aim is to help manufacturers realise the potential within their bikes and give riders an unmatched level of confidence and feel in a range of conditions. We look forward to extending this relationship and helping riders and teams win in 2023.”

The Dunlop Geomax range has been chosen by most of the riders competing in the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, which gets underway at Anaheim on 7th January, before the FIM Motocross World Championship season begins in Argentina on 12th March.

Sizes:

80/100-21 F

120/80-19 R

