Dunlop Off-road Tyres Gain New Ratings To Increase Versatility

Two of Dunlop’s highly durable off-road tyres have been updated with new designations that are set to provide substantial benefits to leisure riders and hardcore enduro enthusiasts alike.

The Dunlop D952, a tyre designed for recreational off-road use, has received ECE R75 certification. This means it can be used legally on the road as well as on tracks, saving riders the expense and resources associated with transporting specialist equipment.

The new categorisation has been granted to four of the six sizes within the D952 range and is available from April 2021.

The road-legal specifications of this hardy tyre are 110/90-18 61M, 110/90-19 62M, 120/90-18 65M and 80/100-21 51M.

Designed to work across a wide variety of terrain, the D952 is based on a high-durability construction that promotes long wear and supreme traction. Its pattern is derived from the popular D752, while the addition of road legality further highlights its status as a perfect tyre for off-road leisure use.

Another significant development within Dunlop’s extensive off-road range is the application of M+S (mud and snow) marking to all three sizes of the D908 RR enduro tyre.

This means that Dunlop’s road-legal dual-sport/desert pattern can now be fitted to bikes with a higher top speed than the tyre’s speed rating, opening it up to an even wider range of machinery.

Recent off-road enduro bikes such as the Honda CRF 1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Yamaha Tenere 700 and several KTM models ranging from the 250 EXC all the way up to the 1290 Super Adventure R can be equipped with Dunlop’s D908 RR in its updated M+S form.

The Husqvarna 701 Enduro, BMW G450X and SWM RS650R are also covered, along with the PR7 Adventure 650 from AJP and the EC 450 Raid from GasGas.

The exceptional durability of D908 RR, stemming from its rally-raid competition roots, provides unbeatable performance on the toughest riding surfaces including sand, rocks and hard ground.

Dmitri Talboom, Product Manager Dunlop Motorcycle EMEA: “Off-road is a key arm of Dunlop’s motorcycle division and we are proud to continue developing our products in this field to meet the needs of the modern rider. The ECE R75 certification for D952 is a game-changer for enthusiasts who can now ride to their favourite tracks and get going right away without changing tyres. Furthermore, the M+S marking for D908 RR is important for introducing a new range of machinery to this pattern’s rally-raid attributes.”

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

