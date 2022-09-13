Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Dunlop Qualifier CORE is now available in more sizes for a broader range of fitments across multiple sports and naked segments, delivering Dunlop’s race-winning hypersport technology in an affordable package.

Initially launched in early 2022, Qualifier CORE is the latest member of Dunlop’s long-standing Qualifier family of hypersport tyres. While featuring the latest technology, it sits as a mid-tier option below the premium SportSmart TT and SportSmart Mk3 tyres in the range, offering superb value for riders of previous-generation bikes or those who ride less frequently.

Qualifier CORE is now available in several new sizes, including a 120/60ZR17 front and three new rears: 190/50ZR17, 190/55ZR17 and 200/50ZR17. These new sizes have been added to the range throughout the past few months, and join the launch rear sizes of 160/60ZR17 and 180/55ZR17, plus the 120/70ZR17 front fitment.

Just like the premium SportSmart TT and SportSmart Mk3 tyres, Qualifier CORE draws from Dunlop’s extensive race-winning experience at world championship level and at events like the Isle of Man TT, where every solo race winner chose Dunlop in 2022.

Compared to its direct predecessor, Qualifier II, its wet grip and handling have been particularly improved, boosted by its silica-enhanced compound. Latest Dunlop technologies like Dynamic Front Formula, Carcass Tension Control System and Jointless Belt deliver excellent handling and stability to truly underline Qualifier CORE’s hypersport credentials.

The result is a tyre aimed at riders of entry-level to mid-range nakeds, previous-generation sports bikes, mid-size roadsters and a wide array of sport tourers. These include many of Europe’s best-selling bikes, such as the Yamaha MT-07 and MT-09, Kawasaki Z650 and Z900, Suzuki GSX-S 750 and BMW F 900 R.

Dmitri Talboom, Product Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “Through the two front and five rear sizes now available, Qualifier CORE is suitable for a wide range of sports and naked bikes, plus roadsters and sport tourers. In particular, its lower price point ensures it is an ideal choice for occasional riders and those with previous-gen bikes, giving them our latest race-inspired technology in an affordable package.”

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security