Dunlop Scootsmart Now Available For More Best-selling Scooters

An even wider range of popular scooters from manufacturers such as Yamaha, Honda and Piaggio can now be fitted with Dunlop’s versatile ScootSmart tyre which has been made available in eight new sizes.

Riders can experience ScootSmart’s advanced technologies, including a performance-orientated tread pattern derived from Dunlop’s multiple test-winning RoadSmart motorcycle tyre range.

This helps to deliver neutral handling, a speed rating to 210 km/h and high grip for all riding scenarios.

In each of its sizes, ScootSmart features a high silica content compound for improved mileage and excellent performance in both wet and dry conditions.

Dunlop plans to continue its expansion of the ScootSmart range with the addition of five new sizes in the third quarter of 2021.

Dmitri Talboom, Product Manager Dunlop Motorcycle EMEA: “This move to expand the Dunlop ScootSmart tyre range is a significant one that highlights the impressive durability and performance that this dependable all-round tyre has brought to the scooter market since its launch in 2012. ScootSmart’s versatility is reflected in the variety of the models covered by this latest range expansion with three-wheeled, electric and maxi scooters all catered for. We look forward to making further additions to the ScootSmart range later this year.”

Wide range of fitments to cover growing scooter market

Popular models such as the Yamaha Tricity 125 (size 90/80-14), Honda PCX (100/80-14, 120/70-14) and Piaggio Medley (110/80-14, 120/70-14) can now be fitted with ScootSmart, enabling their riders to benefit from its supreme all-weather dependability and sports-touring motorcycle performance.

Out of the 8 new sizes, 7 are suitable for both format and rear fitment, resulting in a remarkably wide coverage.

The ScootSmart range expansion opens this strong all-round tyre to 50 scooter models from 14 manufacturers, including Aprilia, Gogoro, Honda, Kymco, MBK, Niu, Quadro Suzuki, SYM and Yamaha.

Key models include the Gogoro S2, Honda Vision 50 and 110, PCX125, SH Mode 125, Kymco People One, Piaggio MP3 300 and 500, Medley 50 and 125, Liberty 50 and 125 as well as the Sym JET 14, to name but a few.

