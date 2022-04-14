Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Now In Its Eighth Season As Official Tire Supplier To MotoAmerica, Dunlop Onboard Through 2025 With New Three-Year Deal.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that Dunlop will remain as the Official Tire Supplier to the championship through 2025 with the series inking a new three-year contract with the high-performance tire manufacturer.

The 2022 season marks Dunlop’s eighth as the spec tire for all six classes of the Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship.

“Dunlop has been a wonderful partner with us since we started MotoAmerica in 2015,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “This will be our third three-year agreement with Dunlop and that shows the confidence we have in each other going forward. Dunlop uses our series to develop product that ultimately gets passed down to consumers and the tires they provide for our racers continue to get better. With improvement in grip, feel, and durability, lap times drop, our riders get faster and everyone in the series benefits. We’re looking forward to the coming season of racing and our continued relationship with Dunlop.”

“Racing is very important to Dunlop and racing in the MotoAmerica series has proven to be beneficial to the development of our high-performance tires,” said Dunlop Senior Vice President Mike Buckley. “Our design and service teams are passionate about what they do at MotoAmerica races and ultimately what we learn at the track is passed on to the high-performance tires we make for our customers, many of whom are racing fans. We’ve had a great relationship with MotoAmerica since they took over the series in 2015 and we’re happy to be able to continue that for at least another three years. The 2022 season is already off to a great start, and we’re thrilled to be a big part of it.”

The Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship and the MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Series just concluded its opening round at Circuit of The Americas with round two slated for April 22-24 at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.

