Some of the best-selling mid-size sports bikes from manufacturers including Kawasaki, Honda and Triumph are among the models that can now be fitted with Dunlop SportSmart Mk3, following the release of a new 160/60ZR17 rear tyre size.

These current-edition motorcycles, along with existing products from a total of 19 manufacturers, are the target market of Dunlop’s newly available SportSmart Mk3 rear size (160/60ZR17).

More than 85 motorcycle models can now use the latest specification of Dunlop’s SportSmart Mk3, which is a tyre designed to fully complement the impressive attributes of today’s hypersport and supernaked machinery.

Now riders of two of Kawasaki’s newest road-going sport releases, including the latest 650cc stage of the enduring Ninja hypersport line, can benefit from the SportSmart Mk3’s improved grip and performance in all conditions. The 2017-spec Ninja 650 and Z650, Honda’s NC750 and Triumph’s 1200 Thruxton and Speed Twin are covered, too.

The large group of motorcycle models accepting the new size also includes the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 and KTM 690 SMC R, as well as models from Benelli, BMW, CFMOTO, Moto Guzzi and Suzuki.

All-weather form is a key outcome of the SportSmart Mk3’s design, whatever the tyre size. Innovative Multi-Tread (MT) patterns enable rapid warm-up and effective water evacuation, while High Surface Area silica enhances compound flexibility at low temperatures to provide optimal wet weather grip and enhanced durability.

The HSA silica forms part of a complex tyre compound blend that widens the product’s operating range to ensure maximum rider confidence and safety.

SportSmart Mk3 riders also benefit from Dunlop’s Dynamic Front Formula (DFF) design process, which involves engineers tuning parameters on the front tyre to perfectly suit its intended usage depending on the make and model.

All of these innovative features encompass Dunlop’s race-to-road philosophy, which recognises motorsport as a means to inform the development of world-beating high-performance road tyres.

Dmitri Talboom, Product Manager Dunlop Motorcycle EMEA: “Two years on from its launch, we are pleased to have made our popular SportSmart Mk3 rear tyre available in a new size that will enable more riders than ever before to benefit from what’s possible with these tyres. Having a reach of 20 manufacturers, this new rear size is a testament to the tyre’s versatility and performance. Using feedback from our partners and test team, our expert engineers have continued to develop this product to ensure it is as dynamic as the rapidly evolving hypersport and supernaked markets themselves.”

For more Motorcycle Tyre news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Tyres

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here