Dunlop is pleased to announce a three-year contract extension with Dorna Sports that will see the FIM Moto2™ and Moto3™ World Championships continue racing on Dunlop tyres until at least the end of the 2023 season. Dunlop has been a long-standing partner of the MotoGP™ paddock since the World Championship’s inception in 1949.

As the most successful tyre company in the history of the 250cc and 125cc categories, having won 17 titles in 250cc, Dunlop became the exclusive tyre supplier of Moto2™ and Moto3™ when the new classes were founded to replace the 250cc and 125cc classes. Since then, Dunlop has supplied every bike in every season of the intermediate and lightweight classes.

Dunlop will continue to supply both Moto2™ and Moto3™ for at least another three years. Dunlop’s top technology goes into creating the ultimate race tyres designed specifically for the unique Moto2™ and Moto3™ bikes, which have seen a notable lap time improvement through tyre developments and adaptation to new technical innovations. These tyres are raced in all corners of the world through an intense schedule that visits some of the most exciting race tracks on the planet.

The race tyres used by Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders are heavily linked to Dunlop tyres that bikers around the world can fit to their own machines. Dunlop products are all developed and manufactured by the same team as the Moto2™ and Moto3™ race tyres. This true ‘race to road’ link gives riders a wide choice of tyres to suit their style and usage – all with technology derived from the top levels of motorsport. True examples of this are the race-derived KR and D213 GP PRO designs, as well as track day tyres such as GP Racer D212 and more road-orientated hypersport designs like SportSmart Mk3 and TT.

Dunlop also supports the star riders of tomorrow, supplying tyres to championships such as the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup, Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, Honda British Talent Cup and Northern Talent Cup, all as part of the Road to MotoGP initiative.

Ben Hoge, General Manager Motorcycle Europe, Goodyear: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Dorna Sports to remain the exclusive tyre supplier to the Moto2™ and Moto3™ World Championships for at least another three years. Both series are integral to Dunlop Motorsport’s activities and allow us to develop technology for our expanding range of road and track tyres. Dorna Sports has an excellent platform for finding and supporting the star riders of tomorrow and we’re excited to remain a part of it.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director, Dorna Sports: “We are delighted to announce that Dunlop will remain the tyre supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, extending our partnership until 2023. Dunlop have been a cornerstone of the incredible success of Moto2 and Moto3 since each began, and the results speak for themselves as we continue to see spectacular racing every weekend. I look forward to more history being made together over at least the next three years.”

For more information on Dunlop Motorcycle tyres visit: https://www.dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html#/



