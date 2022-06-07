Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After a two-year hiatus, the Isle of Man TT returns for 2022 where Dymag continues to support a competitive roster of top riders and teams.

Dymag, world leaders in lightweight wheels, has a rich history at the TT with multiple podium finishes since it started supporting Tourist Trophy teams in the late 70’s.

Over the years, Dymag’s motorcycle wheels have helped to take some of the most well-known riders to victory, including Michael Dunlop, James Hillier, Conor Cummins, Bruce Anstey and Horst Saiger. Since 1980, a total of 15 Senior TT titles have been won on Dymag wheels.

Defending 2019 Senior TT Champion, Dean Harrison, will also be lining up on the grid on a Kawasaki ZX-10R using the UP7X, the lightest wheel Dymag has ever developed. Ridden by champions worldwide, the forged aluminium wheel drastically improves performance allowing for faster acceleration and braking, more precise handling and control, less load on suspension and reduced rider fatigue.

The UP7X is also used by teams in the British Superbike Championship and is fully road legal, offering track performance for the road for OEMs and Aftermarket customers. Its current range of race spec / road certified forged aluminium motorcycle wheels feature a modular hub system that allow them to be fitted to virtually any motorcycle and Dymag’s fitment catalogue includes 1000’s of motorcycle models. The UP7X and CH3 designs are available in a wide range of sizes suiting both dual and single-sided fitments.

Dymag has led advanced wheel design since 1974, with unrivalled heritage in motorsport across two and four-wheels. The company was the first in the world to commercialise diecast magnesium wheels in the 1970’s, monobloc carbon carbon composite motorcycle wheels in 1995 and hybrid carbon automotive wheels in 2004.

Dymag CEO Tom de Lange said: “We are delighted to be back at the Isle of Man TT for 2022 where we have a long-standing history of supporting both privateers and top race teams since the 1970s. We have supplied our lightweight forged aluminium UP7X wheel to some of the best riders lining up on the grid, including defending Senior TT Champion, Dean Harrison.

Significant investment in our products and processes has strengthened the business and allowed us to build on Dymag’s motorcycle racing heritage. Our commitment to racing and performance applications is unwavering.”

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security