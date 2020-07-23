Moving in city traffic and exploring the open country roads in safety, without sacrificing the style and feeling of freedom typical of the Ducati Scrambler world, is possible on an e-Scrambler, the trekking e-bike built by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in collaboration with Thok.

The e-Scrambler is an “urban ready” e-bike with aluminium frame and high-end components, which is inspired by the design and attitude of the “Land of Joy”. The 250-Watt Shimano Steps E7000 motor with 504 Wh battery and Pirelli Cycl-e GT tyres guarantee this model great autonomy to travel even the longest itineraries in agility and total safety.

Riding pleasure and ease of use are guaranteed by the Sram NX 11-speed gearbox, Sram 4-piston brakes and a complete set of accessories essential for daily use such as luggage racks, mudguards, stand and signal lights.

The low centre of gravity and the geometry of the frame allow the e-Scrambler to offer the same riding sensations as a traditional bike, making it in fact the ideal companion for the city or to enjoy the country roads. The supplied telescopic seat post also increases comfort, allowing the rider to get on and off the saddle easily and guaranteeing safe support during stops.

The e-Scrambler is available at all Ducati dealers and on the Ducati.com website.