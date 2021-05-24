Each Monster Becomes Unique With Ducati Accessories And Customization Sets

The Monster has always been synonymous with customization for all enthusiasts who wish to make their bike unique in terms of aesthetics and tailored to their riding style. For this reason, even for the new generation of its sports naked, Ducati has created a series of accessories designed to enhance the technical characteristics and the design of the bike.

The Ducati Performance catalogue has been enriched with a wide selection of accessories that make the new Monster even sportier, enhancing its look. The online configurator is available on the Ducati.com website, which allows you to view all the customization options, create the Monster of your dreams and share it in one click with the trusted dealer and with friends.

Expressing your personality through the aesthetics of the motorcycle is easy thanks to the decal sets and add-on kits with graphics proposed by Ducati, capable of enhancing the contemporary lines of the new Monster and accentuating its sportiness.

There are two customization sets with graphics available: the Pixel kit consists of tank cover, seat side panels, seat cover, headlight fairing and front mudguard and gives the Monster an even more aggressive and modern look, while the GP kit, consisting of tank cover and seat side panels, recalls the world of Ducati Corse with the choice of dynamic graphics. Both versions are available for all three colours of the Monster and Monster Plus: Ducati Red, Dark Stealth and Aviator Grey. These are accompanied by the two sticker kits, Corse and Logo, also available for all colours of the bike.

The customization level of each Monster can be further emphasized by choosing from the wide range of accessories in the Ducati Performance catalogue, made up of high quality components with a refined design.

Among these elements, the Euro 5 standard Termignoni homologated silencer stands out, enhancing the sporty look of the new Monster. Alternatively, the Termignoni racing exhaust with dedicated mapping is also available (for track use only and not approved for road use).

The design of the new Monster can be completed with the light and functional engine belly fairing in the same colour as the bodywork, and with the racing license plate holder. In collaboration with Rizoma, Ducati also offers a series of accessories made from billet aluminium, such as handlebar balancing weights, footpegs, brake fluid and clutch fluid reservoirs.

The new Monster and Ducati Performance accessories can be ordered from all Ducati network dealerships.

