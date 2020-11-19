Eddie O’shea Selected To Compete In The Red Bull Motogp Rookies Cup

The Honda British Talent Cup frontrunner will take the next step on the Road to MotoGP™ in 2020, selected by Dorna to race in the Rookies

2020 Honda British Talent Cup rider Eddie O’Shea is set to take the next step on the Road to MotoGP™ in 2020. The Brit has been selected by Dorna Sports to race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup next season following his impressive performances and progression in the HBTC.

The Honda British Talent Cup is now the sole British Moto3™ Championship class after the series expanded in 2020 thanks to a new partnership with British Championship promoter and organiser MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR). A vital path on the Road to MotoGP™, Dorna remains hands-on at each event and selects the rider or riders who have shown the most progress and potential to take the next step on their journey to the top.

Under normal circumstances, there are two spaces in the Rookies selection event reserved for HBTC riders. However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic obliged the cancellation of the selection event in 2020 and Dorna has therefore elected to promote a HBTC rider directly instead. This is in place of a rider from the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup following the cancellation of the IATC in 2020.

O’Shea has been chosen to take this place following an impressive year in the HBTC, having started the season in the top five and gone on to take two podiums in Round 2. From there his run of rostrum finishes continued and his consistency saw him lead the standings for much of the latter part of the season. O’Shea just missed out on the chance to fight for the crown in the final race as bad luck saw him taken out of contention, but he ended the year third overall and showed impressive pace and progress throughout the season.

He will now take on a new challenge next year in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

