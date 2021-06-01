Eight Model 2022 Kawasaki Off Road Range Unveiled

Launching confidently into the 2022 season, Kawasaki will offer eight off-road machines across a range of sizes and disciplines from first two-wheeler and junior MX machines all the way to MX2 and MXGP class machines plus two enduro/trail specified mounts.

Entry point into the addictive world of off-road riding remains covered with the compact four stroke KLX110 with its semi-auto gearbox, kick and electric start systems plus tutor friendly adjustable throttle stop. For those seeking their very first taste of competition, the KX65 provides a sturdy, easy to maintain and thoroughly competitive place in the Kawasaki pack with the venerable KX85 on the near horizon as “next bike” for many young and fast-growing riders.

Both the KX85 small wheel and big wheel models benefited recently from upgrades chief amongst which are redesigned radiator shrouds creating a distinct synergy with adult KX models delivering increased cooling air flow to the radiator of the water-cooled two-stroke paddock favourite.

Moving up the range, there are two quarter litre offerings, one the KX250X enduro/trail machine with its refocussed suspension settings, bash plate, electric start and side stand that benefits greatly from its MX sibling, the KX250.

Inheriting much of its advanced specification from its larger capacity stablemate, the KX250 has a KX450 type frame and swinging arm, the same hydraulic clutch set up as the 450 and the useful integration of Ninja superbike technology thanks to finger followers in the valve train allowing more consistent high rev performance and an increased lift capacity for the camshafts.

At the top of the capacity scale, the green team will offer an impressive two machine range in 2022 with the KX450X and KX450. Offering an enduro/trail targeted machine in the KX450X and the race and championship winning potential of the awesome KX450, the complete eight model 2022 range has both breadth and depth and is sure to strike a chord with fans young and old, those new to the sport or engrossed in motocross: plus those obsessed with enduro and trail riding for weekend fun or full-on competition.

1 of 3

The KX65, KLX110, KX450 and KX450X will be arriving in the UK from June. The KX250X will be available in July, followed by the KX250 in August and the KX85 in October. Full pricing is as below:

KX65 – £3,099

KX85 / KX85 II – £4,049 / £4,149

KLX110 – £2,349

KX250 – £7,699

KX450 – £7,999

KX250X – £7,799

KX450X – £8,199

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

