Electric Paddock Power: Silence Uk Partners With Bsb’s Lee Jackson

Silence UK has announced its partnership with Bennetts British Superbike Championship rider Lee Jackson ready for this weekend’s event at Knockhill in Fife, Scotland.

The electric moto scooter brand has supplied its range-topping Silence S01 model, in the brand’s signature colour, as Jackson’s personal paddock bike for the 2021 season.

With zero emissions, an 80 mile range, top speed of 62mph and a 0-30mph of 3.9 seconds, the Silence S01 is a worthy performance partner capable of putting a smile on any superbike rider’s face.

FS-3 Kawasaki rider Jackson commented: “A massive thank you to Silence UK for putting their trust in me to showcase the new electric S01 scooter around the British Superbike scene. I first spotted Silence on Instagram and knew this was a brand I wanted to work with. I love the product and I’m going to enjoy getting people talking about and test riding these brilliant electric bikes.”

Founding partner of Silence UK, Tony Lewis, added: “This is a great partnership for us. Not only are we supporting a young exciting talent like Lee, but we are showcasing the Silence brand to the country’s most knowledgeable and passionate two-wheel audience. Some of our first customers were multi-bike owners and the electric Silence S01 has genuinely become their first choice for everyday journeys around their local area.”

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Spain, the Silence family of e-moto scooters are already big hit across the streets of Europe with customers appreciating the modern step-through design, simple twist-and-go throttle, effortless performance and signature ‘click & go’ portable battery. A four-model family offers a great choice for businesses, commuters and scooter lovers who want to go electric.

Silence UK launched in April this year opening a flagship store and headquarters in Solihull, West Midlands. The brand is in the process of appointing multiple agents across the UK and has already announced partners in Aberdeen, Norfolk, Belfast and Twickenham.

