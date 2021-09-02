The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team brings Toni Elias on board to race the upcoming MotoAmerica Superbike round at New Jersey Motorsports Park on September 10-12. The Spaniard joins the team’s regulars Jake Gagne and Josh Herrin for a three-pronged threat at the 2.25-mile track in Millville, New Jersey.

The 2010 Moto2 World Champion and 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion enjoyed a great debut weekend on the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha R1, scoring a second and fourth-place finish as he sat in for Herrin at the previous round at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

Richard Stanboli – Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“We are excited to have Toni Elias for one more ride on our Yamaha R1 at NJMP. He did a good job at PIRC, getting on the podium straight away, and we are confident that he will have another good run at NJMP. His energy is refreshing; he is like a kid in a candy store with the Yamaha R1.

“We are also excited to have Josh Herrin back after missing the last two events. I’m sure he will be anxious to turn some laps and will get back to pace quickly. Herrin is also expecting his first child just before or during the weekend, so we congratulate him on that.

“Learning from the past two events and all of the last-minute decisions undertaken, we are taking precautions for this event. If Josh were to miss any of the racing due to unforeseen complications, then Toni will be there to fulfill our obligations with MotoAmerica, Yamaha, and all of our sponsors. If everything goes smoothly for Josh, then we will have three riders racing in the Superbike class. We have managed a three-rider team in the past but this will be a first for us in the Superbike class. For sure, it will be challenging, so we have brought in some additional resources. I personally will be very excited to see all three bikes on the grid and racing for the win. It should be a fun weekend.”

Toni Elias – Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“I’m very grateful they gave me another opportunity. Pittsburgh was maybe the worse track for me because it doesn’t fit my riding style. I think New Jersey features me a little bit more, and I can’t wait to be there and work again and try for a top result.”

For more news checkout our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

