Elk Confirms Classic Show Dates For 2023

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Elk Promotions have released 2023 dates for their popular classic bike shows and jumbles in the South East.

There will be seven events in total, running from March until October, at their regular venues in Ardingly, Ashford and Romney Marsh.

Show organiser Julie Diplock has a positive view of the year ahead;

“Seven events is quite a significant commitment for a small business like ours, but people seem to like the fact that we run bike-only jumbles, combined with a classic motorcycle show. Our research shows that 80% of visitors return and we’re fortunate to have a loyal band of regular stallholders too.”

Parking is free at all Elk events, under-16s go free too and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

South of England Classic Show & Bikejumble : Sunday 26 March 2023. South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL

: Sunday 26 March 2023. South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show & Bikejumble : Easter Bank Holiday Monday 10 April 2023 at Ashford Livestock Market, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB.

: Easter Bank Holiday Monday 10 April 2023 at Ashford Livestock Market, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB. Romney Marsh Classic Bikejumble with Ride-In Show : Sunday 7 May 2023 at Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD

: Sunday 7 May 2023 at Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD Romney Marsh Classic Bikejumble with Ride-In Show : Sunday 25 June 2023 at Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD

: Sunday 25 June 2023 at Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD South of England Classic Show & Bikejumble : Sunday 30 July 2023. South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL

: Sunday 30 July 2023. South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL Romney Marsh Classic Bikejumble with Ride-In Show : Sunday 17 September 2023 at Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD

: Sunday 17 September 2023 at Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD South of England Classic Show & Bikejumble: Sunday 29 October 2023. South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL.

To find out more visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security