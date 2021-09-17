Enel To Partner With The Fim Enel Motoe World Cup For Another Three Seasons

Enel continues as sponsor of the Cup and Sustainable Power Partner of MotoGP™, while Enel X is Official Smart Charging Partner of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup until 2024

Enel and MotoE™ have renewed their synergy for another three seasons, consolidating a successful partnership which began with the inception of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup in 2019. Dorna Sports is delighted to confirm the Enel Group will continue in its role as title sponsor of the Cup, as well as Sustainable Power Partner of the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship.

Enel X, the Enel Group’s global business line, offering services that accelerate innovation, will be the Official Smart Charging Partner of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup until 2024 by providing smart, tailored electric bike charging solutions. The agreement also envisages that the partnership may extend through the 2025-2026 seasons.

Francesco Venturini, Enel X CEO: “We are very pleased to announce the extension of the partnership with the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, a further step that underlines how important it is for Enel X to continue to develop innovative technologies for eMotorsports. The challenge is to combine the adrenaline of the track with the sustainability concept behind the event and right from the beginning of the collaboration with MotoE we have understood that the championship represents the perfect environment in which to implement cutting-edge charging solutions that can be brought into everyday mobility, concretely contributing to the electrification of transport. Continuing along this path in the coming years is, therefore, the natural consequence of the good things we have done so far.”

Marc Saurina, Senior Director of Global Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Enel as both title sponsor for MotoE and Sustainable Power Partner of MotoGP. Since MotoE began in 2019, we’ve gone from strength to strength creating a competitive, exciting and important series that is true to its values and those of close, competitive racing – making a perfect match with Dorna’s ESG strategy. We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership to take MotoE to even greater heights, and working together on sustainability as Enel continues to play a vital role in the whole paddock as our Sustainable Power Partner.”

In the Misano Adriatico leg, as in all the other rounds of the Cup, Enel X is providing the JuiceRoll Race Edition, the new charging infrastructure specifically designed and developed for MotoE, which has been used right from the first race of the current season, on May 2nd, 2021 in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain). The JuiceRoll Race Edition is an innovative charger with internal storage and two interconnected units, namely a semi-mobile unit (SMU) and a mobile unit (MU), which can charge an electric motorcycle in about 40 minutes. The SMU supplies energy to recharge the electric motorcycles with the support of a system of solar panels, working directly in the area of the ePaddock; the MU on the other hand allows the motorcycles to be recharged while in the pit lane and on the starting grid. Specifically, the MU allows for a final seven-minute charge on the starting grid, allowing the bikes to cover more distance than in previous seasons. During the charging session in the ePaddock, the JuiceRoll Race Edition can supply bikes with up to 1 MW spread over 20 chargers, requiring only 100 kW from solar panels and the grid under normal operating conditions, thanks to the integrated storage unit.

Enel is a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global power and renewables markets. It is the largest European utility by ordinary EBITDA, and is present in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy with around 89 GW of installed capacity. Enel distributes electricity through a network of over 2.2 million kilometers, and with almost 75 million end users is the 1st network operator globally(1). The Group brings energy to around 70 million homes and businesses and has the largest global customer base. Enel’s renewables arm Enel Green Power is the world’s largest renewable private player, with around 50 GW of wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower plants installed in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. Enel X, Enel’s global advanced energy services business line, is the worldwide demand response leader, with a total capacity of around 7.4 GW managed globally; the company has installed 137 MW of storage capacity as well as, in the electric mobility sector, 232,000 EV charging points(2) around the globe. 1 Publicly owned operators not included. 2 Public and private charging points. It includes interoperability points.

Enel X is Enel Group’s global business line offering services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. A global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, Enel X manages services such as demand response for around 7.4 GW of total capacity at global level and 137 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide, as well as 232,000 electric vehicle charging points made available around the globe(1). Through its advanced solutions, including energy management, financial services and electric mobility, Enel X provides each partner with an intuitive, personalized ecosystem of tech platforms and consulting services, focusing on sustainability and circular economy principles in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to turn decarbonization, electrification and digitalization goals into sustainable actions for everyone, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together. 1 Public and private charging points. It includes interoperability points.

