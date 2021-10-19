Dorna Sports can now announce the departure of Energica Motor Company as the single manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, with 2022 confirmed as the marque’s final season.

Energica has been the sole supplier to MotoE™ since the Cup’s inception in 2019, with 2022 now set to mark the last chapter of a four-year journey full of evolution, excitement and adrenaline. Energica has been a key part of making MotoE™ a must-watch showcase for both electric mobility and close competition, with the Cup racing at some of the world’s most iconic circuits.

The Energica Ego Corsa has proved to be fast, extremely reliable and well-appreciated by the riders who have taken part in the Cup, and will doubtless continue to impress next season before the collaboration between Energica and MotoE™ then concludes. The work done both at the track and at company headquarters has seen constant innovation and new solutions drive MotoE™ to the incredible level it is at now, with Energica showing an ability to react quickly to challenges and different technical requests in record time. The joint effort between all parties has been key developing a competition that will now move into a new era built on a foundation all involved can take immense pride in having constructed together.

Dorna Sports would like to thank Energica for their immeasurable contribution to the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup and wishes the company the best of success in their future endeavours after 2022.

Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company: “We are extremely happy at Energica to have provided our invaluable contribution to make MotoE the success it is today. We’re confident that our initiative and efforts have generated plenty of interest from the big OEMs to follow the path we started a decade ago. Being pioneers of electric mobility on two wheels, we have opened up the way to a whole new strata of sustainable and exciting motorcycle racing and – as we have always done – we now aim at testing ourselves with new challenges. This is why we are looking forward to the next big thing to come! We would like to thank Dorna Sports for the great opportunity to showcase our technology and we are looking forward to wrapping up our journey together in style.”

Nicolas Goubert, Executive Director of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup: “The first three seasons of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup have delivered an incredible show despite all the unforeseen external challenges that have been thrown at us. It wasn’t an easy task to undertake and one very new in many aspects, but we did it and this was thanks to a joint effort between all parties involved. From the very beginning, Energica has brought its know-how to the track in a way we couldn’t be happier with, delivering a package that has proved to be extremely competitive, showing impressive maximum speed (exceeding 260km/h in Barcelona in 2021), and lap-times that on some occasion were in line with other classes – despite the much shorter history of electric motorcycles.

“Maybe even more impressive than the on-track performance was the bike reliability, as none of the 18 riders ever encountered any mechanical failure during any of the races we enjoyed in the three seasons. Their ability to respond quickly and effectively to our requests and the ones coming from the riders and teams are proof of all the expertise and passion they brought to the series. All sides are committed to continuing giving their maximum effort into 2022, for what will be another spectacular year of racing. I would really like to thank Energica for the quality of their innovative products and their engagement in the MotoE series.”

