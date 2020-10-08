A contract extension sees the Italian innovator remain on board for at least another season of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup

Dorna Sports is thrilled to confirm that Energica will remain the single motorcycle supplier to the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup until 2022, with a contract extension ensuring the Italian marque’s cutting edge Ego Corsa maintains its place as a world leader in the field of electric racing for at least a further season. Energica has proven a perfect partner for the project since MotoE™ began in 2019, and will remain a pivotal part of the Cup as it continues to go from strength to strength.

Based in Modena and Italian born and bred, Energica have been redefining the boundaries in the electric sector since inception and are the creator of the world’s first Italian racing-spec electric motorcycle. Parent company the CRP Group are the perfect backdrop of experience and expertise for Energica’s ventures into pushing and shaping the future of e-mobility too – creating the perfect mix of proficiency and innovation that has seen Energica become a byword for electric excellence.

Livia Cevolini, CEO Energica Motor Company S.p.A: “We’re absolutely thrilled and excited to continue being the single manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup in 2022. Bringing our know-how into this project and creating a winning synergy together with Dorna and Enel has resulted in an incredible advantage for the World Cup. MotoE can count not only on a close-knit team, but on a new joint expertise that has brought on screen a new series with new technology, as well as a new format live for fans at the racetrack and on TV to enjoy. Our footprint? Teaming up together to push the boundaries of innovation further into the world of motorsport. The Electric Motor Valley finally landed in the world of two-wheeled motorsport; we have convinced even the most skeptical motorcycle racing enthusiasts and we aim at continuing to ensure them with the most exciting and thrilling show in full electric. Our Ego Corsa machines have been highly praised by the riders taking part in this innovative series and MotoE has proven to be an invaluable platform for Energica’s business strategies and technological advancements. These first two seasons have helped build a tremendous amount of experience which is constantly transferred to our road models. From race to road we will keep up the good work. We are writing a new chapter in the history of motorsport and motorcycle racing, so stay with us to make history together!”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “The FIM Enel MotoE World Cup is one of our newest projects and has proved one of our most exciting since it began, with incredible races and tight competition. Energica, and their world-leading motorcycles, have proven a vital part of that success every step of the way. I’m delighted that we will continue working together in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup and am proud to call Energica a partner.”

