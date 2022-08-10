Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Whether you’re just making the commute to work or going on a summer riding holiday, French motorcycle protection wear specialist Furygan has the perfect glove to match the warm weather, without compromising on safety…

Dust

Featuring a mix of goat leather and textile material, the Dust gloves’ assertive style is tempered with metacarpal protectors and multiple reinforcements to ensure they meet the latest protection requirements. While the temperature is hot outside, hands won’t be with the vented mesh areas for optimised airflow and elasthane inserts between the fingers for comfort and breathability.

With an RRP of £69.99, the Dust gloves come in sizes S-3XL and are available in two colour options: Black/Red and Sand/Black/Red.

Jet D3O©

Available in men or lady specific styling, these gloves integrate D3O© technology for enhanced metacarpal protection. The mix of leather and textile and also aids in offering a high level of protection on exposed areas in the event of a crash. Maintaining the softness and lightness of previous iterations of Jet gloves, these are the perfect thing to throw on when heading out this summer.

The Jet D3O© gloves come in nine colour options for men (Sand/Black, Blue/Black, Black, Black/White, Black/Red, Black/Blue, Black/FluoGreen, Black/Orange & Black/FluoYellow) and five options for ladies (Black/Red, Black, Black/Pink, Black/Turquoise & Black/White), with an RRP of £44.99 and are available in sizes S-3XL for men and XS-XL for ladies.

TD12

For the casual commute to work in rising temperatures, the lightweight TD12 gloves offer excellent ventilation in both men and lady specific styling. Maintaining Furygan’s excellent style, protection comes from multiple reinforcements and metacarpal protectors – plus the TD12 feature silicone grip inserts.

Available in sizes S-3XL for men and XS-XL for ladies, the TD12 gloves come in Black with an RRP of £54.99

