Enjoy summer while it lasts with Furygan’s Ultra Spark 3in1 Vented+ jacket

Now available in selected Furygan stockists, the Ultra Spark 3in1 Vented+ jacket has the versatility to cross the seasons and provide wearers with a high level of protection, alongside a sporty and assertive style.

On those remaining warm summer days, the large, ventilated mesh panels allow for an increased airflow through the jacket and maximum breathability, while the In&Out Humax removable liner will help to wick away sweat and keep riders dry. In addition, the two liners allow for three configurations: warm, waterproof and windproof.

Featuring D3O protection in the shoulders and elbows, there is also space in the back of the jacket for a Full Back Fury level 2 back protector and, developed in Furygan’s Motion Lab, the Skin Protect lining strategically optimises the resistance of areas most stressed during a fall, while preserving comfort. Reflective inserts also increase a rider’s visibility on the road.

The jacket also features four pockets for those essentials (two on the outside and two wallet pockets on the inside), waist and sleeve adjuster tabs for precise fit to each individual and trouser belt connecting snap loops.

Available in black/white or black/red and in sizes S – 4XL, the Ultra Spark 3in1 Vented+ boasts an RRP of £239.99

To see the full Furygan range, or to find your local stockist, head to www.furygan.com