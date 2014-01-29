As the Adventure motorcycle market continues to grow (1 in 7 of all machines on the road), Öhlins offer cartridge kits to give these machines extra performance, better riding comfort and increased adjustability to suit all terrains. With many of these bikes being ridden long distances and then onto mixed road surfaces or tracks, good quality, adjustable suspension has never been so important.

The Öhlins R&D team decided upon a solution based on the successful Öhlins ‘NIX’ cartridge kit technology to deliver both comfort and performance, with more durability than a pure off-road kit between servicing.

The compact design of the FKA cartridge kit makes it easy to fit in the upside down OE forks most adventures bikes are equipped with. The kits are easy to install, as simple as just popping out the OE units and installing the Öhlins cartridge kits.

With these new kits the bikes now have a fully adjustable front end. Rebound damping is on one leg and compression within the other leg, with adjustable spring preload in both. Different springs are available for riders individual demands and there is an effective hydraulic stop inside the kit to prevent ‘bottoming’.

First applications include the BMW F800 GS, Ducati Multistrada as well as the Triumph Tiger 800 and 800 XC machines, with more specifications to follow….

These kits are available now from Öhlins Centres across the UK and the full FKA kit retails at £915.20 + VAT.

Technical Highlights

· Öhlins NIX Technology

· Fully adjustable from the top ‘cap’

· Rebound in one leg, compression in the other leg

· New developed hydraulic stop to prevent hard bottoming

· New piston rod

· Easy to install and service

· Different spring rates available

Robert Brinkmark, Öhlins Product Manager Motorcycles commented, “The FKA Cartridge kit is a very easy way to upgrade Adventure bike suspension, offering great quality, durability and easy adjustment.

This market has grown massively over the past decade and interest is still increasing for this segment, we also know Adventure bike riders demands a lot from their bikes in general and suspension in particular, so we look forward to continued development in this area.”

The new FKA range is available for the following models:

BMW F800GS – 2008-12 and 2013-14

Ducati Multistrada 1200 – 2009-12

Triumph Tiger 800 2011-14

Triumph Tiger XC 2011-14

The full line-up of Öhlins Centres in the UK are; BG Motorsport, Crescent Motorcycles, FTR Suspension, Harris Performance Products Ltd, Kais Suspension Services, MH Racing Services, Mick Gardner Racing and P&H Motorcycles.

For more info on the full line-up of Öhlins products visit www.ohlins.com and the stories behind the brand in Performance their online magazine at www.ohlinsnews.com