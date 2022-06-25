Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Repsol Honda Team’s Pol Espargaro will not participate in the remainder of the Dutch GP due to his injuries sustained at the Sachsenring.

Since suffering his fall in Free Practice 1 at the German GP, Pol Espargaro has tried his maximum in order to recover and be fit for Round 11 of the MotoGP World Championship. After Free Practice 2 on Friday, Espargaro was still in intense pain and discomfort. Consequently, he feels he is not capable of racing a MotoGP bike and together with the Repsol Honda Team has elected to sit out the race in Assen.

The Repsol Honda Team is looking forward to welcoming a fully fit Pol Espargaro back in Silverstone after the Summer Break. Stefan Bradl will continue to contest the Dutch GP with the Repsol Honda Team.

