Motorcycles aren’t too different from regular cars in the regard that they require their own insurance coverage. The reason for this would be the same –liability reasons if you were to injure another person on the road or damage their property. There are several insurance companies and types of motorcycle coverage a rider in the UK is able to get. This post walks you through those said types of motorcycle insurance along with tips and tricks on how to get the cheapest rates you can.

Why There is Motorcycle Insurance

As previously mentioned, motorcycle insurance is all for liability’s sake. Being responsible for any damage or injuries you cause to other people on the road is a legal obligation in most countries and parts of the world. Motorcycle insurance can be applied to motorbike vehicles such as classic motorcycles, mopeds, and motorized scooters. The three main types of policies you are able to get for a motorcycle are:

Third-party – This coverage includes liability insurance for damages to property and injuries to others that you cause while driving your motorcycle. This is the minimum requirement of motorcycle insurance.

Third-party fire and theft – This liability coverage extends insurance to any fire damage or thefts that may occur with your motorcycle. This is a smart choice because motorcycles are stolen more often than cars, and it’s much easier to do so.

Comprehensive insurance – Another part of motorcycle ownership to consider is storing and keeping it secure while you are not riding. Comprehensive coverage especially helps provide protection for any damages that occur while your motorbike is parked. This can be due to weather and criminal damages, which are all covered by comprehensive insurance.

What Motorcycle Insurance Doesn’t Cover

While you are covered for damages and injuries you cause and any driver that hits you has their own insurance to cover damages and injuries they caused you, there are certain elements that motorcycle insurance won’t cover. These are:

Motorcycle clothing – Protective gear that you are wearing while riding will not be covered by motorcycle insurance. Things like helmets, goggles, and suits require their own insurance coverage.

Passenger – Any passenger(s) riding with you will not be entitled to coverage of the motorcycle policy. Once again, there is specialized coverage for passengers riding in the back or in a sidecar.

Legal fees – Legal expenses resulting from an accident with an uninsured driver, for example, aren’t normally covered by motorcycle insurance. Loss of earnings if you are unable to work after an accident is one such thing you can miss out on as well.

Roadside assistance – Motorcycles often require more maintenance than cars do. If a breakdown occurs while you are on a journey, you’ll have to pay for any emergency services that arrive at the scene. You can seek out standalone roadside assistance coverage from certain insurance companies.

Motorcycle modifications – Any new parts not standard when you buy the motorcycle or custom ones are usually not covered. If you do end up making any changes to your motorcycle, you should notify the insurance company at once.

Find The Most Affordable Motorcycle Insurance

It has been reported that full comprehensive motorcycle coverage costs around £340 per year, assuming the driver has the experience and is at least 30 years old. When you get a motorcycle insurance quote, you may end up with a different amount that may or may not be greater. The best way to go about finding the most affordable motorcycle insurance is to collect as many quotes from different insurance companies as you can, then compare and contrast. These quotes are often complementary, so you should take advantage of them.

