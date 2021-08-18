Whether you are a motorbike enthusiast, a petrol head or just love the beautiful aesthetics of a bike… the new SuperBike Factory showroom at Donington Park is surely a place you must visit.

SuperBike Factory, Europe’s largest used motorbike retailer has transformed what was the Donington Grand Prix Collection Museum into a glorious motorbike experience. The company has renovated the building into a true mecca for fans of motorcycling and their families – offering more than 600 motorbikes onsite together with an extensive range of accessories.

The new Donington Park showroom together with the Macclesfield superstore, provides riders with the opportunity to choose from over 2,000 motorbikes from the group!

SuperBike Factory Donington Park is opening it’s doors on the 23rd August, with their new FactoryHeads café, serving modern classics cooked to order by their onsite chefs, opening the following week.

Scott Behrens, CEO of Superbike Factory, says: “Our new Donington Park showroom has really enabled us to showcase our selection of motorbikes, the layout of the building is a little unusual being in the shape of a crank shaft, but it adds to the whole experience – and being so close to the racetrack, the ambience is really second to none!”

“We are well known for offering super choice, super quality at super prices – and now we have this super accessible location for our customers, with its heritage and association with motorsport”.

The Donington Park showroom marks another significant landmark in the company’s impressive journey to date, following the company opening Europe’s largest used motorbike showroom in Macclesfield, Cheshire in 2019.

For more information on Superbike Factory visit superbikefactory.co.uk

Notes about Superbike Factory

SuperBike Factory was founded in 2010 by Scott Behrens.

The company provides a full end to end solution for all riders including the largest choice of used motorbikes in Europe, a fast-track part exchange services together with a finance broking solution designed to help riders get onboard their next bike as quickly as possible.

The company boasts an industry leading motorbike preparation area enabling each and every bike to go through two full pre delivery inspections before a bike is handed over to a customer.

SuperBike Factory took delivery of a comprehensive range of new electric motorbikes in 2020 providing all riders with a full spectrum of choice of bikes.

In addition to being able to buy online and have a motorbike delivered, the company also offers two click and collection locations; one from its Cheshire showroom and a second collection location in London.

