SuperBike Factory, Europe’s largest used motorbike retailer, has just signed a long-term lease at Donington Park circuit. What once was the Donington Grand Prix Collection museum is about to be transformed into a true mecca for fans of motorcycling and their families.

­

The site is going through a comprehensive refurbishment programme, which will result in an opening this summer, with 1,000 motorbikes available to purchase, together with accessories to browse and an onsite café.

­

The existing 100,000 sq ft Cheshire master site, with more than 1,300 bikes, a visible workshop area and comprehensive accessories shop, established SuperBike Factory as Europe’s largest motorbike retailer. The addition of this impressive second site at Donington firmly establishes the company as the ‘go to’ location when looking to buy, sell, part-exchange, or finance a motorbike.

­

The company was the first motorbike retailer to offer a true online buying experience, providing walk around videos, detailed photos, and service history, with the ability to reserve a bike online, then arrange for a home delivery or click and collect. This industry-leading offering has helped the company fast track its expansion ambitions.

Scott Behrens, CEO of Superbike Factory, says: “SuperBike Factory is going from strength to strength, and our proposition of having super choice, super quality at super prices really is helping drive our growth.

“The opening of the Donington Park site has been part of our exciting growth plans for quite a while. Not only is it a highly accessible location for our customers, its heritage and association with motorsport in the UK is world renowned”.

Scott Behrens adds: “By creating another major destination for the biker community to ride out to, we are becoming part of bike culture in the UK. Everyone knows bikers love to tell you where they’ve been, where they’re going next and what they’re riding. Superbike Factory is not just about selling bikes – the bikes are well priced and are so good, they sell themselves – SuperBike Factory Donington will be a place to come together, meet new people and share stories – and what better place than on the doorsteps of motor racing heritage!”

Jonathan Palmer, Chief Executive of MSV added “Following the closure of the Museum in 2018, we have been looking for the right tenant to breathe life back into this important building. Our patience paid off and we’re delighted to be welcoming SuperBike Factory to Donington Park, which has long been a Mecca for bikers. We’re sure it will be an excellent facility and a great addition to Donington Park.”

With the site due to open in summer this year, SuperBike Factory will be looking to recruit motorbike technicians, sales agents and support staff. Anyone with a passion for motorbikes should send their details to [email protected]

For more info https://superbikefactory.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

