Infront Moto Racing is proud to announce that the long-time partner, Eurosport, will continue to bring LIVE coverage of the FIM Motocross World Championship for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The renewal of the collaboration between MXGP and Eurosport will see all the best coverage of the FIM Motocross World Championship, with LIVE MXGP and MX2 races shown on Eurosport and Eurosport app including the last triple header of the 2020 MXGP Season as the MXGP of Trentino on November the 1st, the MXGP of Pieramurata on November the 4th and the MXGP of Garda Trentino on November the 8th.

Eurosport has a deep heritage in world-class motorsport through its unrivalled coverage of some of the best races and series’ from across the globe.

The level of competition this season has been next level, as the top riders in MXGP and MX2 have been intensely battling for this year’s title. Now with just four GP’s remaining, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle lead their way in their respective categories, though with plenty of races ahead, the fight for the title is nowhere near done.

Fans in Europe can follow the rest of this epic season with Eurosport and Eurosport app and witness the best MXGP battles LIVE.

