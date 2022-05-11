Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Triumph introduces new exciting and sophisticated colour schemes across the iconic Roadster and Rocket line-ups for model year 2023, all available to order now.

Striking colour schemes across the Roadster range

Speed Triple 1200 RS Matt Baja Orange NEW Matt Silver Ice Sapphire Black



Street Triple 765 RS Carbon Black NEW



Street Triple 765 R Matt Carbon Black NEW



Trident 660 Matt Baja Orange & Matt Storm Grey NEW Silver Ice and Diablo Red Matt Jet Black and Silver Ice Sapphire Black



Sophisticated colour schemes across the Rocket models

Rocket 3 R Matt Silver Ice NEW Silver Ice and Cranberry Red Phantom Black



Rocket 3 GT Carnival Red & Sapphire Black NEW Sapphire Black NEW



NEW COLOURS FOR TRIUMPH’S ROADSTER LINE-UP

Introducing for model year 2023, new colour options for the Speed Triple 1200 RS, Street Triple 765 RS and R, and Trident 660, developed following customer demand for more striking and exciting colours across Triumph’s game-changing performance naked line-up.

Speed Triple 1200 RS

For model year 2023, the ultimate performance naked sports bike, the Speed Triple 1200 RS, now comes in three colours, including the sophisticated Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black options, plus an all-new striking and dynamic Matt Baja Orange, complemented by distinctive Silver Ice and Graphite ‘RS’ graphics.

The new Matt Baja Orange colour is featured on the tank, side panels, headlight finisher, rear bodywork, seat cowl and belly pan, while the carbon fibre front mudguard underlines the Speed Triple’s sporty character and attitude.

Street Triple 765 RS and R

For model year 2023, the category benchmark-setting Street Triple RS is now available in an all-new mean and moody Carbon Black scheme across the tank, front mudguard, fly screen, side panels, rear bodywork, seat cowl, belly pan and radiator guard. The scheme also features unique Bronze wheels and a distinctive Bronze and Jet Black graphics design, adding a premium and sporty touch to the Street Triple RS’s new look.

Triumph’s definitive street fighter, the Street Triple R, is also available for model year 2023 in a stealthy new Matt Carbon Black scheme, enriched with a stylish and refined Metallic Grey graphics design. The Matt Carbon Black paint scheme features on the tank, front mudguard, fly screen, side panels, rear bodywork, seat cowl and radiator guard.

Trident 660

Triumph’s sporty and agile triple-powered Trident 660 comes, for model year 2023, in four colour options, including a sophisticated Sapphire Black, plus the stylish and distinctive Silver Ice, and the Matt Jet Black scheme, both featuring the contemporary Triumph logo tank graphics, and introducing for the first time, a striking new Matt Baja Orange scheme.

The bold and exciting new Matt Baja Orange scheme features a Matt Baja Orange tank and front mudguard, Storm Grey Triumph logo tank graphics, Matt Storm Grey radiator cowl and rear bodywork and a Jet Black headlight bezel.

SOPHISTICATED NEW COLOURS FOR TRIUMPH’S ROCKET LINE-UP

Rocket 3 R

For model year 2023, Triumph’s world-leading Rocket 3 R, the ultimate muscle roadster, comes in three colours, including a sophisticated Phantom Black, a stylish Silver Ice and Cranberry Red scheme, and a stunning new Matt Silver Ice option. This new scheme features Matt Silver Ice fuel tank, front mudguard and rear bodywork together with Jet Black side panels, headlight bowls, fly screen and radiator cowls.

Rocket 3 GT

Triumph’s incredible Rocket 3 GT comes in two new colour schemes: a sophisticated new Sapphire Black, and stunning new Carnival Red and Sapphire Black scheme, with hand-painted silver coach line detailing.

The sophisticated new Carnival Red and Sapphire Black scheme features a Carnival Red tank, front mudguard and rear bodywork, premium hand-painted silver coach lining and Sapphire Black side panels, fuel tank infill, headlight bowls, fly screen and radiator cowls.

