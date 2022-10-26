Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

This year, ‘Experience Adventure’ is bigger and better than ever before at Motorcycle Live with support from a record-breaking number of manufacturers including Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Royal Enfield, Triumph and Yamaha.

Whether visitors are novices and want to take to the dirt for the first time, or are more experienced and fancy taking one of the latest adventure bikes for a spin to try it out for size, it’s all possible on the purpose-built indoor track. Visitors don’t even need to have brought their own kit as it’s provided, courtesy of Bell Helmets and RST who will be providing jackets, jeans and gloves.

Designed to introduce riders to their first taste of adventure riding, the adventure bike skills course will include tuition, on-bike set-up, body positioning and balance across a number of testing terrains – all without needing to worry what the weather is doing outside!

A complete list of machines will soon be listed on the Motorcycle Live website, however it’s already been revealed that bikes available for test ride will include Ducati’s DesertX, Harley-Davidson’s® Pan America™ 1250 Special, Honda‘s Africa Twin, Triumph’s Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Royal Enfield’s Himalayan, and Yamaha’s Tenere 700.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live said: “Since Motorcycle Live started, the market for adventure bikes has been growing exponentially and that’s reflected in the number of manufacturers now making their best-selling bikes available for visitors to take for a spin on the dirt. There’s something for everyone, whether it’s a 300cc or 1084cc model, Experience Adventure offers a great opportunity to try out the bikes for size and without windchill or a raindrop in sight so you can just enjoy the ride!”

Advanced tickets for Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance are available now priced at £22* for adults, £1** for children aged 6-18 and under 5’s go free**. Motorcycle parking is free and car parking can be booked for a discounted price of £10 when purchased with tickets in advance.

Motorcycle Live 2022 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 19 November with doors opening at 10am. See you there!

* £2 admin fee is charged per order. **must be accompanied by a paying adult. Advanced tickets available until 5.00pm on 18th November 2022

