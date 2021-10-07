Excitement levels are high for the return of Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, as they look forward to welcoming back visitors to the UK’s biggest bike show, taking place from Saturday 4 – Sunday 12 December at The NEC, Birmingham.

There are 60 motorcycle and scooter manufacturers showcasing their extensive product ranges and brand-new models for 2022, alongside two bustling retail zones, display features and nine exciting opportunities to ride a bike.

For those looking for the ultimate show adrenaline rush, there’s Experience Adventure!

Experience Adventure is a feature dedicated to giving a first taste of off-road riding, across varied terrain and obstacles, all under the watchful eye of specially trained instructors, and completely free of charge!

Supported by Honda, Royal Enfield and Triumph, visitors will experience first-hand the capabilities of adventure bikes in an area offering a safe environment to get comfortable with the riding technique and balance required for taking the bikes off road, as well as experiencing how these amazing, versatile bikes cope with challenging terrain away from asphalt.

With full protective riding gear from Bell Helmets and RST, specially designed for adventure riding, visitors will have great quality kit to ride in, allowing them to focus on the challenging, but rewarding side of adventure riding.

Sharing the track, and showcasing their riding skills three times a day, will be pro trials riders Jack Price, former World Trials 2 Champion, seven times British Champion and Michael Brown with European and multiple British Trials Champion titles to his name, who will give spectators a demonstration of their capabilities in an impressive Moto Trials performance on the challenging terrain, guaranteed to impress the crowds.

Motorcycle Live 2021 at The NEC, Birmingham opens its doors at 09:00am Saturday 4 December. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk

Notes:

Motorcycle Live 2021 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 4-12 December. Tickets are now on-sale with advanced tickets £19.50 per adult*, £1 for six–16-year olds and FREE for children aged five and under. Discounted parking is also available in advance at a cost of £10. *Bookings are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here