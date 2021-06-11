Eurosport Events is enriching the EWC 360 Fan Tour experience – successfully launched during the 2020 24 Heures Motos – for the 2021 edition. The free immersive platform at the heart of the racing action opens on Friday 11 June at 12 noon. Eurosport Events is enriching the EWC 360 Fan Tour experience – successfully launched during the 2020 24 Heures Motos – for the 2021 edition. The free immersive platform at the heart of the racing action opens on Friday 11 June at 12 noon.

The EWC 360 Fan Tour is an interactive platform combining virtual reality and 360° videos. It will be accessible free of cost starting at midday on Friday 11 June on any computer, tablet, smartphone or virtual reality headset at www.ewc360fantour.com

As in August last year at Le Mans, the EWC 360 Fan Tour invites viewers into the heart of the race to watch the teams in action.

The programme of the EWC 360 Fan Tour comprises 12 videos taking you to the heart of the action and the world of endurance racing. A large and varied selection of themes is on offer. You can set off on an on-board tour with Sylvain Guintoli riding the Yoshimura SERT Motul , wander around the pit lane at your own pace, get a street view-style glimpse of the pit boxes, learn more about the front runner teams and experience a pit stop as if you were the team’s mechanic.

A guided tour of ERC Endurance Ducati ’s truck with Louis Rossi is also on the programme, while a comparison between F.C.C. TSR Honda France and National Motos will provide a detailed examination of the differences between EWC and Supe rst ock machines.

And of course some key moments of the race can also be experienced with the EWC 360 Fan Tour, like the start filmed from two different viewpoints, the finish and the podium.

Three live videos are also scheduled for Saturday before the starting grid and then from the pit lane during the race.

For more info checkout our dedicated Endurance World Championship News page

Or visit the official Endurance World Championship website fimewc.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

