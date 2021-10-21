The UK’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, will have nine opportunities for visitors to get on two wheels, no matter their experience and skill level.

The MCIA Try Ride feature, in association with MCN is the perfect place for those wanting to start their two-wheel journey and take the first steps towards their CBT. Participants will receive a FREE 20-minute lesson with a professional instructor, away from the crowds in an indoor, controlled environment, with protective clothing also supplied.

Spada has teamed up with Motorcycle Live to give away a new learner package to a lucky participant of the MCIA Try Ride feature, which includes full rider equipment. All participants will have to do is take part in the free 20-minute lesson, and enter their details to be in with a chance to win.

The new learner pack includes a Spada Raiden Helmet, Spada Grid Jacket, Spada Commute Trouser, Spada Strider Boots & Spada Oslo Gloves.

If visitors have never experienced a larger capacity bike, then the Harley® JumpStart® motorcycle simulator will allow visitors to learn the basics of throttle control, clutch and gears to see whether they want to take the next step on to larger motorcycles.

For those already with a full-motorcycle licence, the Test Ride Zone will offer participants the chance to test ride a great line-up of bikes from leading manufactures. Supported by Shoei, Sidi and Spada, participants will have the option to receive valuable feedback from IAM instructors, such as advice on road and body positioning, to get the best out of their ride.

Motorcycle Live 2021 at The NEC, Birmingham opens its doors at 09:00am Saturday 4 December. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live

